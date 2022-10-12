Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract With Kimmel to Never Make Another ‘Halloween’ Film (Video)

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday to promote her new film, “Halloween Ends.” This marks the actress’s eighth “Halloween” appearance, beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film.

“I care. I care too much,” the actress told Kimmel. “I’m a weepfest. I’ve been weeping for about a month now, trying to figure out how to say goodbye to all this.”

Curtis has hinted that this most recent film will be her last of the franchise: “I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. “I now get to go off and do my own thing.”

But Kimmel wanted to make it official with a contract.

“I declare this is my last Halloween movie,” Kimmel read. “I, Jamie Lee Curtis, Queen of scream, daughter of Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan. Hereby swear under penalty of perjury that ‘Halloween Ends’ will be the last Halloween movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels and multiverses, enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois.”

“I should call my lawyer first, before I sign anything,” Curtis joked, before signing the contract.

“All right,” Kimmel said, “We’ll get this to the legal team at Myers and Myers and they’ll handle it from here.”

Director David Gordon Green, who is responsible for the current trilogy, also said that he believes that “Halloween Ends,” is Curtis’s last appearance as Laurie Strode.

“I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “At some point, someone will maybe bring a new Laurie into something, some twist will happen, and the mythology will continue, but I do feel like this is the last time we’re going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode.”

“Halloween Ends” premieres Friday in theaters and on Peacock.

You can watch Curtis’ full interview here or in the video above.

