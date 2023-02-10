Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Flashback Photo with Lindsay Lohan 20 Years After Freaky Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"; Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening

Jamie Lee Curtis could be hinting toward quite the freaky reunion with Lindsay Lohan.

On Friday, Oscar nominee Curtis, 64, shared a throwback photo of herself and Freaky Friday costar Lohan, now 36, from the time they made the 2003 family comedy together.

"It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!" the actress wrote, as she tagged Lohan and Disney in the caption to her Instagram post.

Lohan, who returned to movies in December with the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, chimed in with a comment on Curtis's post, where she shared three emojis: "🤞 😍 🙌."

Curtis has floated the possibility of reuniting with Lohan for a Freaky Friday sequel numerous times in recent months. At the Glass Onion premiere in Los Angeles in November, Curtis told PEOPLE about the possibility of reuniting with Lohan onscreen again.

"There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are," Curtis said.

Though Curtis is open to collaborating with Lohan on any project, she has been specifically seeking the idea of a Freaky Friday sequel and told PEOPLE it's more than just wishful thinking.

"We're talking," Curtis said, when asked if there's real weight to the concept of making a follow-up to Mark Waters's 2003 adaptation of Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name. "There's a lot of good talk going on."

During an October appearance on The View, the Halloween actress said she'd love to play an "old grandma" who switches bodies with Lohan in a Freaky Friday 2.

"So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," Curtis said. "And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Despite playing a tense mother-daughter duo in Freaky Friday, Curtis told PEOPLE that she and Lohan have remained in touch since wrapping the Disney flick.

"We've stayed close throughout her journeys, and she moved out of the country for a while," Curtis said in November. "We've never not been in contact."