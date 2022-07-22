Jamie Lee Curtis says 'of course' she'd work with Marvel but doubts the studio would know how to cast her

Lauren Huff
·3 min read

Your move, Kevin Feige.

After trying to ignite a bit of a "feud" with Marvel earlier this year to promote her film Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis says she would "of course" be interested in doing a movie with the studio if they wanted her.

"Honestly, I can't imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust," she told PEOPLE in a new interview. "But I'm a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!"

"But," Curtis added, "I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel's going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman."

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis

In a series of Instagram posts in May, Curtis touted her science fiction-action-comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once and called out that other multiverse movie — Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — that also opened in theaters in the spring.

In one post, she pointed out the similarities between the posters for the films. "Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there," she wrote alongside an image of the two posters. "@everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster?"

She went on to muse that the films were in "one of those internet feuds" and that her cast and crew would "slay" in a Family Feud contest.

In a separate post, she pointed out that her flick "COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie."

Yet another post featured some behind-the-scenes footage of a stunt being done in Everything Everywhere All at Once sans green screen, unlike "other multiverse wannabe movies."

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Jamie Lee Curtis cr: Allyson Riggs/A24
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Jamie Lee Curtis cr: Allyson Riggs/A24

Allyson Riggs/A24 Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

"Maybe I felt like stirring up a little friendly competition," Curtis told PEOPLE of her comments, which she admits stem from her being "maybe the most competitive person on the planet." She added, "And you can't have a company called Marvel without somebody making fun of it and calling it Marvel-less. I mean, I think we out-marveled Marvel."

But Curtis doesn't have beef with the studio. "I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I've seen a lot of Marvel movies," she said.

She explained further, "What I was talking about is that Everything Everywhere All at Once was a little movie that could ... and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn't have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you."

