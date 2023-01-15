Jamie Lee Curtis Perfectly Honors Her Viral Reaction To Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globe

Kimberley Richards
Jamie Lee Curtis has found the perfect way to remember her memorable reaction to Michelle Yeoh winning a Golden Globe earlier this week.

On Saturday, Curtis shared a photo on Instagram of her wearing a T-shirt that featured a photo of the moment she passionately cheered when her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Curtis’ reaction during the 80th annual Golden Globes earned much praise on social media, with many Twitter users celebrating her support for Yeoh.

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women,” Curtis wrote in the post’s caption before thanking entrepreneur Erin Gallagher for selling the T-shirts.

Curtis said that her team from the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” had the shirt delivered to her doorstep on Friday, along with a dozen everything bagels. The actor took a photo of herself in her bathroom wearing the tee, which features the phrase: “Friends Supporting Friends.”

″#FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal for [2023],” Curtis wrote, later adding: ”[Yeoh] YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!”

Michelle Yeoh poses with the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Yeoh discussed her “amazing journey” and “incredible fight” in Hollywood, and what it was like breaking into the industry as an Asian actor, during her acceptance speech for the award on Tuesday night.

When exit music began to play during her speech she said with a laugh, “Shut up, please... I can beat you up, OK?”

