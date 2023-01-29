Jamie Lee Curtis gets career achievement honor at AARP Awards: 'I really like being a grown-up'

Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
·6 min read
If there's anyone that can work a red carpet, it's Jamie Lee Curtis. The first-time Oscar nominee for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" donned a classic black suit with floral embellishments for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan 28.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – On the heels of her first Oscar nomination for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Jamie Lee Curtis was honored Saturday at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards with a career achievement honor and lauded by her peers for her milestone.

At 64, Curtis is a full-fledged grown-up, but she exuded a childlike energy, soaking up every moment of praise.

Jubilantly making her way down the red carpet in a classic black suit with floral embellishments, Curtis posed for photos with her pal Brian Tyree Henry, paused mid-interview to say hello to fellow first-time Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser and stopped once more to share a sweet moment with Jeff Bridges as the longtime friends kissed, hugged and quickly caught up ahead of the ceremony taking place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

It was a night to celebrate standout TV and films that resonate with fans ages 50 and up, but the AARP Awards felt more like a pre-Oscar party as many nominees found themselves under the same roof weeks ahead of the March 12 ceremony.

Here are highlights from the night:

Jamie Lee Curtis marks 'huge' week receiving first Oscar nomination for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Jamie Lee Curtis portrays Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"It's been a huge (expletive) week," Curtis said on the red carpet about her Oscar nomination.

"Everything Everywhere" scored 11 Oscar nods, including best picture. Star Michelle Yeoh (who missed the AARP event while filming "Wicked" in London) is a first-time best actress nominee, and Curtis and Stephanie Hsu earned their first nominations for supporting actress.

On Saturday, Curtis celebrated "Everything Everywhere" as a film about "the forgotten people of the world."

"I love that we made a movie about the immigrant experience in truth, not in a fantasy, and that it shows the very challenging aspects of being an immigrant," she told USA TODAY on the red carpet.

The film's themes of love and community spoke to Curtis. "It's a movie about reconciliation and that through failure, ultimately, we just need love," she told USA TODAY. "That kindness and love are all any of us need, and the rest is not important."

'Let's go get it': Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to 'Halloween Ends' and hello to Oscar buzz

AARP Awards host Alan Cumming, Brian Tyree Henry sing Jamie Lee Curtis' praises

"I'm saying such good stuff about you right now," Lisa Ann Walter ("Abbott Elementary") told Curtis on the red carpet as "Black Bird" actor Paul Walter Hauser got down on one knee and bestowed the stunned icon with a Smashburger.

"I love you, and I feed the people I love," Hauser told Curtis before the two shared a hug.

Before taking the stage to accept her award, Curtis pounded the table with excitement as Henry introduced her, then bolted out of her seat and ran up the stairs.

"For the most part, I really like being a grown-up," she said during her speech. "I love that we sort of know who we are and what we're about and what we like and what we don't like, and that has given me the greatest confidence. I love that we know that we're here for something more than shiny things and Instagram likes. I love that we know and recognize that it's our responsibility to do our part before we die to simply make the world better."

Brian Tyree Henry (left) and Jamie Lee Curtis pose together on the red carpet for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. Henry presented Curtis with her career achievement award.

On the carpet, host Alan Cumming told USA TODAY Curtis is "so admirable" because she's fought against Hollywood's beauty standards and embraced aging.

"She's been very open about that, and that makes her more authentic as a person and as a performer," Cumming said. "We're loving the fact that she's a grown-up woman."

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the beauty of aging: 'I respect it'

Sheryl Lee Ralph won AARP's best TV actress award.

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won best TV actress, spoke to USA TODAY about embracing aging.

"This is my natural face," she said. "It's not pulled, it's not tucked, it's not filled or anything and it's my 60-year-old face. My body is still my body, it's still me. And the way I'm aging, is it different? Absolutely, but I respect it."

She said she thinks about friends who died young. "I wish they had gotten the chance to live, to grow older, to be a grown-up. But they didn't. So don't turn your nose up on growing older because not everybody gets to do it."

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is an emotional gut punch about queer erasure, acceptance

Review: Michelle Yeoh's reluctant heroine powers dazzling, dizzying 'Everything Everywhere'

Austin Butler arrives fashionably late, Baz Luhrmann dedicates award to Elvis Presley

Baz Luhrmann (left) and Austin Butler arrive fashionably late to the AARP Movies for Grownup Awards red carpet.

As arrivals dwindled, "Elvis" star Austin Butler made a fashionably late appearance. Cue the red carpet chaos. The star didn't stop for interviews, but waved at the flashing cameras before making his way inside to award best director to Luhrmann.

"His intent is to create art for audiences of all ages to enjoy together," Butler said in his touching introduction. "The stories are specific, and his messages are universal."

Luhrmann called Butler a "miracle" who "humanized Elvis" by bringing "his interior life, his spiritual life and his sensitivity" to the movie's forefront.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to Mr. Elvis Presley," the director concluded.

Austin Butler calls 'Elvis' nod 'bittersweet': 'I just wish Lisa Marie was here'

Brendan Fraser, 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Glen Powell celebrate

Hong Chau, Oscar-nominated for "The Whale," presented Fraser with best actor.

"Tonight I stand before you as an Oscar nominee," said Fraser, 54, to a roar of applause and a standing ovation. "I know life doesn't begin at 50 but it can renew and reward beyond our wildest dreams. I'm proof of that, as are so many of the people in this room."

Glen Powell awarded producer Jerry Bruckheimer with best picture for "Top Gun: Maverick." As Fraser made his way back to his seat with girlfriend Jeanne Moore, he crossed paths with Powell and Bruckheimer on their way backstage to take photos. The three congratulated one another on their honors.

Judd Hirsch, 87, who won best supporting actor for his role in "The Fabelmans," joked that director Steven Spielberg said there were "no aliens on dinosaurs in this movie. Well, he was wrong – I am one of both of these things."

Oscar nominations 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' leads with 11, Jamie Lee Curtis gets first nod

Full list of AARP winners

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards air Feb. 17 on PBS.

Career achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis

Best picture/best movie: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best actor: Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Brendan Fraser won best actor at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Best supporting actress: Judith Ivey ("Women Talking")

Best supporting actor: Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans")

Best director: Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis")

Best screenwriter: Kazuo Ishiguro ("Living")

Best ensemble: "She Said"

Best intergenerational: "Till"

Best time capsule: "Elvis"

Best love story: "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Best documentary: "Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down"

Best foreign film: "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best TV actress: Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Best TV actor: Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")

Best TV series: "The Old Man"

Best TV movie/limited series: "Black Bird"

What TV didn't show at the Critics Choice Awards: Kaley Cuoco's date night, Ke Huy Quan tears up

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jamie Lee Curtis receives AARP Award, celebrates Oscar nomination

