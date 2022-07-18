Jamie Lee Curtis feels 'real embarrassment' for assuming Ana de Armas 'just arrived' in US

Jamie Lee Curtis learned a hard lesson about assumptions after an embarrassing encounter with her "Knives Out" co-star Ana de Armas.

Speaking to Elle magazine for a story profiling de Armas on Wednesday, Curtis admitted she thought the "Blonde" star, who is originally from Cuba, had only been in the United States for a brief time when they met while filming 2019's "Knives Out."

According to the outlet, de Armas, now 34, left Cuba for Spain at 18 and then moved to Los Angeles at 26.

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived," Curtis said. "I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?' "

The article notes Curtis asked that question because she wanted to help de Armas in her career. Curtis was hoping to introduce de Armas to Steven Spielberg to discuss playing Maria in his 2021 film "West Side Story." Curtis was also interested in connecting de Armas with her godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe," Curtis added of de Armas. "She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She’s curious and asks a lot of questions."

De Armas is set to star as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film "Blonde." Curtis, whose parents were stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, said she was stunned by de Armas' transformation for the role, which de Armas screen-tested for while filming "Knives Out."

"She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn," Curtis said. "My father was in 'Some Like It Hot,' and I have a lot of photos of my father and Marilyn. It was a couple of still pictures and one video of her moving through space with no audio. But it was so shocking because she was Marilyn."

