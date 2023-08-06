Jamie Lee Curtis Expresses Support For SAG-AFTRA Strike: “I Support The Leadership And Support Our Demands”

Jamie Lee Curtis is expressing her full support for the SAG-AFTRA strike after she was criticized for comments she made earlier in the week.

The Haunted Mansion actor took to social media to “clear up any confusion” from the remarks she made on Thursday while attending a charity event in support of Project Angel Food.

“I was inevitably asked about the strike and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland,” she wrote on Instagram. “All of a sudden the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments.”

She continued, “I FULLY SUPPORT the @sagaftra strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times and have donated to the relief fund. I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands. I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee. I believe we have to look at all sides in any conflict in order to find resolution, solution and a fair and equitable settlement.”

Curtis made a call to “Get back to the table and negotiate” and end the “ridiculous news cycle story” around her.

It was on Thursday that Curtis made some comments that were misinterpreted. Among many different things, Curtis said, “I’m hopeful that we can all see all sides. I’m more Switzerland. I’m not a polarized person here. I don’t like the rhetoric on both sides.”

She continued, “Any settlement means nobody’s happy. So there will be a settlement and not everyone will be happy. I don’t like the them vs. us. The fact that there’s a them and an us bothers me. It’s one industry and I hope that all of the sides can recognize the oneness of our industry, and that we are interdependent, and that AI is not interdependent, that human beings are and at the end of the day our interdependency with each other will prevail.”

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis said she is hopeful that both studios and striking Hollywood actors see the value of ‘continuing conversation’ to resolve their issues pic.twitter.com/OuFrzVyPTA — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) August 5, 2023

