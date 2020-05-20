Jamie Lee Curtis to make directorial debut with Blumhouse eco-horror 'Mother Earth'

Jamie Lee Curtis attends AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards on January 11, 2020. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to make her feature film directing debut with a new horror film Mother Earth.

The Halloween star’s film label Comet Pictures just signed a a three-year, first look deal with low-budget horror studio Blumhouse, and Mother Earth looks set to be the first fruit of their labour.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Described by Deadline as being centred around “climate change”, Curtis is co-writing the script with Comet Pictures Head of Film and TV Development, Russell Goldman, and plans to direct.

“I’m 61 and my motto now is: ‘If not now, when, if not me, who?’ I’m excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life,” Jamie Lee Curtis said a statement.

On Twitter, the filmmaker said she was “thrilled to have found a home to nurture” her ideas.

I have always been an “idea girl”. I am thrilled to have found a home to nurture a d develop my ideas and ones that excite me. https://t.co/M2CG8JTjmv — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 19, 2020

Curtis has previously directed two episodes of television on Scream Queens and Anything But Love.

“Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and Founder. “So it’s both an honour and incredibly apt that she’s making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature.”

Read more: First look at Halloween Kills

Blum shared the news on Twitter declaring his admiration for the star.

Blumhouse produced 2018’s hugely successful Halloween reboot which set records for the box office debut for a horror movie with a female lead, and the biggest opening for a movie with a 55+ female lead.

Curtis is also set to star in, direct and executive produce, her passion project How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story for Lifetime. It tells the real-life story of a woman who stands in as a surrogate mum at LGBTQ+ weddings when the couple’s real life parents don’t accept their sexuality.