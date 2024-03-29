Jamie Lee Curtis Continues to Tease “Freaky Friday ”Sequel with Lindsay Lohan Selfie: 'DUH!"

The Oscar winner reshared a reunion pic of the duo, who starred in the first film together in 2003

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating Friday in the best way possible!

The Oscar winner, 65, is continuing to tease the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel on Instagram, where she just posted a reunion selfie of herself with costar Lindsay Lohan.

Curtis previously shared the selfie in November, when she teased "hopefully" being able to "switch places again in the near future."

The pair, who starred together in 2003's Freaky Friday, are expected to share the screen again for the highly-anticipated follow-up, which they've both openly discussed in recent months. In their latest picture together, Curtis can be seen holding the back of Lohan's head as the longtime pals smile big.

"DUH," Curtis captioned the photo. "FFDEUX! @disney @disneystudios"

The prospect of a Freaky Friday sequel has been something Curtis has floated several times around its 20th anniversary last year. From claiming that "there would be nothing I would love more" than to reunite with Lohan, 37, to joking about potential plot points, Curtis has been all for the film.

Variety reported in 2023 that Elyse Hollander was writing a script for a sequel, around the same time the film's stars reflected on the film for a New York Times retrospective.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told the Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.’”

Lohan also shared that they were “both open” to a sequel. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she said.



Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan at the August 4, 2003 premiere of 'Freaky Friday'

Most recently, Lohan told PEOPLE in March that she was “excited” to get back to work with Curtis, and that the new film was “in the process." She did not clarify how far in development the film was, or if a script had been completed.

The Irish Wish star revealed at the time that she was “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this,” Lohan added.

Beyond their roles in the Mark Waters-directed Disney flick, both Curtis and Lohan have been there for each other off screen, too. Last July, Curtis congratulated her “movie daughter” on the arrival of her son Luai.

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan," Curtis wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the pair posing together.



Curtis later shipped Lohan a spread of children's books — some of which were written by Curtis herself — as a congratulatory gift after the birth of her baby boy.

"Thank you so much Jamie," Lohan wrote at the time.



