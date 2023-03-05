'Everything Everywhere' awards domination: Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates with creepy hot dog fingers

LOS ANGELES – Jamie Lee Curtis showed off ten weird hot dog fingers celebrating "Everything Everywhere All At Once," which dominated the Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday with seven awards.

Curtis, whose IRS inspector character in the out-there sci-fi drama shows off creepily large fingers, donned a fake set of o digits backstage while celebrating the "Everything Everywhere" success with fellow filmmakers.

There was good reason for celebration as Oscar best picture front-runner "Everything Everywhere" continued its quirky, but determined, march to next weekend's Academy Awards.

The multiverse-jumping movie collected awards for best picture, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, screenplay and editing.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, winners of the Best Feature award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” pose in the press room during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Quan, who is also an Oscar contender, won for best supporting role – an award which his co-star Curtis was also nominated for in the gender-neutral Independent Spirit Awards categories.

Stephanie Hsu accepted award barefoot, then put heels back on

Hsu won for best breakthrough performance and tossed off her high heels to dart to the stage. The beaming actress walked across the stage barefoot, then put the daunting heels back on, saying, "I want you to get the whole look."

"This is my first ever individual award and it feels incredibly appropriate that it’s in this room. I feel so honored," Hsu added.

Stephanie Hsu, left, accepts the award for best breakthrough performance for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Other winners at the Independent Spirit Awards

Here are other major wins from the indie awards show held in a tent on a beach in Santa Monica.

Quinta Brunson won for leading performance in a new scripted series for her role in "Abbott Elementary." Brunson discussed the first-ever gender-neutral awards. “I kinda like the gender-neutral thing, it’s kind of tight,” she said.

Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” won best documentary. The film looks at the life of photographer and activist Nan Goldin.

“Women Talking” won the Robert Altman Award, celebrating director Sarah Polley, casting directors John Buchan and Jason Knight, and the ensemble cast including Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand.

“Aftersun” won best first feature.

"Joyland," from Pakistan, won best international feature.

Hulu's "The Bear" won two awards: new scripted series and supporting actor for Ayo Edebiri.

