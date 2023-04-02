Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby In Beautiful Post To Mark Trans Day Of Visibility

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year

Jamie Lee Curtis took the opportunity to celebrate her daughter over the weekend as she commemorated International Transgender Day Of Visibility.

On Saturday, the Oscar winner shared a photo of herself and her youngest daughter Ruby, who came out as trans in 2020, on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“A mother’s love knows no judgment,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star wrote. “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas.”

She added: “On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible.”

Jamie Lee Curtis with her daughters Annie (left) and Ruby Guest (right)

Jamie Lee Curtis with her daughters Annie (left) and Ruby Guest (right)

Jamie Lee wasn’t the only celebrity to mark Transgender Day Of Visibility on social media.

The Last Of Us actor Bella Ramsey – who is non-binary – tweeted a childhood picture on Saturday, alongside the message: “I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be.

“Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends.”

Happy TDOV to this little dude! I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends. #TransDayOfVisibility 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8T5Kq6SIOW — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) March 31, 2023

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, who has previously voiced his support for the trans community on numerous occasions, also chaired special a roundtable discussion for the LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organisation The Trevor Project.

Story continues

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly,” the British actor said.

Daniel insisted: “At the end of the day if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

Help and support:

The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838

Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819

LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370

Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554

Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK

READ MORE: