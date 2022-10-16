Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, Poses Nude (Except For a Strategically-Placed Rock) in New Photoshoot

Jamie Spanfeller
·3 min read
Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, Poses Nude (Except For a Strategically-Placed Rock) in New Photoshoot

  • Jamie Lee Curtis just hid behind a rock while naked in an artistic photoshoot published in the New York Times.

  • The 63-year-old actress walks with friends to stay active and views sleep as an integral part of her beauty routine.

  • Jamie said she learned "courage," "resilience," and "loyalty" from her character in Halloween Ends which premieres this week.

Right before the premiere of the final movie in the Halloween series, Jamie Lee Curtis posed naked in a new photo of her hiding behind a rock. Talk about being all natural!

The photo, which originally appeared in The New York Times, shows off the beautiful background that Jamie seems to almost seamlessly blend into. I'm getting total Eve in the Garden of Eden vibes.

You may not know this about the Freaky Friday actress, but she's a huge fan of photography and has even dabbled in taking her own photos.

"Most people don't know this but I'm a photographer. My whole life. I've collected photographs and supported artists. I've been following the work of Ryan Pfluger for a long, long time. I've seen the beautiful portraiture and incredible saturation of color and light and honesty in his work," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "This color work is beautiful and I am honored to have been in front of his lens and eye and heart!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

"GORGEOUS," one fan responded in the comments. "THANK YOU JAMIE. 👏 YOUR SUCH A ICON," another wrote. A third follower called the celeb, "Simply Beautiful 🔥."

It truly is a stunning composition made only more breathtaking by Jamie's strong all-over body.

When it comes to her workout routine, Jamie is a big fan of taking long walks with friends. “I walk with girlfriends,” she told OK! Magazine in 2021. She added that the social exercise method is “incredibly good for you.” Love a good multitasking moment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

The 63-year-old actress also posed in a bathing suit and fishnets during The NYT photoshoot. She hopped in the pool and layered a long, black blazer on top of the 'fit. The dark coat looks a lot like a cape to me—spooky season must really be in full force!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Jamie keeps her skincare routine simple and easy. She told Today in 2018 that her routine will “shake you to your core” and shared that she is definitely a drugstore beauty fan.

To get her youthful glow, Jamie uses “Sea Breeze and Nivea. Water and sleep. Sea Breeze is that astringent. I’ve been using that my whole life," she said.

Jamie has been a TV star for nearly 44 years, so she's no stranger to the spotlight. She's also been up-front about the process of aging and is adamant about not coloring her gray hair, per The NYT.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Jamie recently said in an Instagram video that she's "pro-aging," according to Prevention. "I want to age with intelligence and grace and dignity and verve and energy."

The actress previously experimented with Botox and liposuction but currently is not a fan of any cosmetic procedures and opts for a natural look, The NYT reported.

Jamie shared in a personal essay for People that her Halloween character taught her a lot of valuable traits which have influenced her life and her positive outlook. "I am trying to figure out how to say goodbye to Laurie, who has taught me the meaning of the words 'resilience,' 'loyalty,' 'perseverance' and 'COURAGE.'" Beautiful and bittersweet.

Tune in to Peacock or head to theaters on Oct. 14 to watch Jamie in action in Halloween Ends.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • A bit cooler, with highs in the 60s this weekend

    Denver7 Forecast: 10/15/22- Highs in the 60s across the metro-area and plains this weekend.

  • 90 Day 's Ed Asks Liz if She's a Lesbian After Blowout Engagement Party Fight: 'You're So Insecure'

    Ed and Liz fought at their engagement party after Liz appeared to have an argument with a female co-worker that resulted in Ed questioning Liz's sexuality — and their future together

  • Chilling Memo To FBI Official Warned Of Sympathy In Bureau For Jan. 6 Rioters

    A "sizable percentage of the employee population felt sympathetic to the group that stormed the Capitol,” a person wrote in an email to Paul Abbate.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Cries from Halloween Fans Thanking Her: 'A Legacy I Treat with a Lot of Respect'

    Halloween Ends which debuted in theaters on Friday was projected to earn $43.4 million at the domestic box office its opening weekend

  • Fabulous furry artwork in a London phone box features besuited former roadkill fox and squirrels

    A fabulous furry artwork in a phone box outside the British Museum in London features a suit-wearing fox chatting on the telephone alongside a pair of squirrels. All the animals featured are former roadkill. The phone box also contains fake pun-filled flyers advertising sexual services. It was created by taxidermy artists Field & Young.

  • 12 Royal Rules King Charles III Has to Follow

    It's no secret that the late Queen Elizabeth ran a tight ship when it came to royal protocol, from avoiding garlic at the dinner table (yes, you read that right) to refraining from PDA. Not to mention, she also had discreet signals and unique style choices. But now that her son, King Charles III, has ascended the throne, we’re curious to know: Which royal rules must he abide by? Here are 12 super strict rules that King Charles must follow. King Charles’s Face Makes Official Debut on an Exclusive

  • King Charles Reportedly Won't Invite Prince Harry to His Coronation If Harry's Memoir Slams Queen Camilla

    King Charles could potentially ban Prince Harry from coming to his coronation if Harry's upcoming memoir slams Queen Camilla—details here.

  • Ed Sheeran Reveals the Real Reason Queen Elizabeth is Smiling in Their Photo Together

    It was seeing Eric Clapton perform at the Queen's Golden Jubilee that inspired Ed Sheeran to get into music

  • King Charles’ coronation date has sparked backlash from Harry and Meghan fans

    King Charles III is officially being crowned on 6 May 2023, but some Harry and Meghan fans aren’t pleased with the chosen date

  • Why the ‘Jewish treachery’ of All Quiet On the Western Front drove Joseph Goebbels mad

    In December 1930, Joseph Goebbels led an attack against the landmark anti-war film, All Quiet on the Western Front. Based on the controversial, hugely successful novel by Erich Maria Remarque, a First World War veteran, it depicts the bleak, traumatising reality for Germans in the trenches. In the story, a group of school chums enlist – all hyped up on the glory of war – and perish one-by-one.

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai