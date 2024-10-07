Jamie Jackson names coach on standby ahead of major Manchester United decision

Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly on standby for the Manchester United job, should the club decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United executives are meeting in London on Tuesday, with Joel Glazer currently in Manchester ahead of the pre-scheduled gathering.

Glazer is also attending the Fans’ Advisory Board meeting, which Sir Jim Ratcliffe attended earlier this year. It’s rare for any of the Glazers to show an interest in fan matters but there’s a first time for everything. We hope he gets challenged by the FAB members who will be in attendance.

There’s no denying that Ten Hag finds himself under intense pressure after a slow start to the season. United are positioned 14th in the Premier League and have drawn their first two matches in the Europa League.

After a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, pressure seemed to ease on Ten Hag. Most pundits expected United to suffer a heavy loss to Unai Emery’s in-form side.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy claims that United will take a measured approach to their decision regarding Ten Hag. It won’t be a kneejerk strategy like we see at other clubs because they’ve wanted to give the Dutchman the entire season to prove himself.

Van Nistelrooy on standby for Manchester United job

Jamie Jackson reports for The Guardian on the latest surrounding Ten Hag ahead of tomorrow’s executive summit headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The reporter claims Ruud van Nistelrooy is on standby as to favoured option to become caretaker manager should a change be made.

Ratcliffe is set to be joined by Omar Berrada, the chief executive, Dan Ashworth, the sporting director, and Jason Wilcox, the technical director. They are expected to discuss results this season, which have been bleak for the most part along with a string of questionable performances and team selections.

Jackson reports: “While there was no indication internally at the club on Monday that Ten Hag is to be sacked, the Guardian understands that should the decision be taken, Van Nistelrooy is a potential caretaker if time is needed to appoint a permanent replacement.”

What has Van Nistelrooy done to deserve the United job?

That’s the big question I have after reading the report.

Is he a better coach than Ten Hag, who he was spotted disagreeing with at Villa Park on Sunday? Will he get more out of the current crop of players and help us qualify for the Champions League?

Ten Hag will say he’s won trophies, with two to his name in as many seasons at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen if that will influence INEOS’ decision.

Jackson adds that if Van Nistelrooy was to impress as caretaker coach, he would be considered for the job long-term.

