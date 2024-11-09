Jamie George is only a 50-minute man – and that is why Maro Itoje should be England captain

Maro Itoje should replace Jamie George as England captain now - REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

After a torrid week for Eddie Jones, buffeted by claims in Danny Care’s memoir that he presided over a seven-year reign of terror, it could be tempting for England to purge any memory of their allegedly tyrannical former master. But one key tenet of the gospel according to Eddie continues to haunt this team, and it is that they lack sufficient leaders. It was a deficiency he lamented repeatedly, whether in claiming that too many players developed in “sheltered” academies or that Maro Itoje was too “inward-looking” to be truly commanding. And you can see, from the series of unconvincing captaincy experiments under Steve Borthwick, that the observation still holds true today.

Take Jamie George as Exhibit A. In many ways, there is much to support his case to lead: besides the fact that hookers often make effective captains, he is a fluent, poised communicator who offsets Borthwick’s woodenness and strengthens the connection with fans. But there is also no escaping the paradox that somebody who accepts the need for England to become more ruthless in the closing stages of decisive Test matches is seldom on the pitch to enforce that change himself.

In this year’s trilogy of agonising defeats by the All Blacks, he lasted only 55 minutes in Dunedin, 49 in Auckland, and 52 at Twickenham, before re-emerging for the last three after an injury to Theo Dan. How can it make sense, when England’s glaring weakness comes in the final quarter of the tightest games, to have a captain who is invariably on the sidelines for those crucial periods?

A prerequisite for any prospective leader of this team is that he should be centrally involved for the full 80. He should also be a guaranteed pick with the unconditional respect of his team-mates, a figure capable of measured dialogue with referees and of late sparks of inspiration when required. Only one candidate in the England set-up fulfils all these criteria, and that is Itoje. It is not just that he was the pre-eminent performer against New Zealand last weekend, but that, as usual, he was the strongest man standing by the end. The fact that he has now gone beyond Martin Johnson on the country’s most-capped list, with 85, should make his anointment as captain automatic.

Consider the age factor, too. If the Borthwick era is ever truly to gather momentum, then he needs to alight on a player who will lead for the long haul. That is highly unlikely to be George, who would turn 37 during the next World Cup in Australia. By contrast, the 30-year-old Itoje should still be in his destructive prime for the 2027 tournament. Borthwick is a keen admirer, having already lauded his influence at the line-out, the ferocity of his defence, and the aura that he projects. On paper, Saturday’s visit of the much-diminished Wallabies is the perfect moment for these qualities to be formally rewarded.

And yet Borthwick appears determined to build around George, keeping Itoje as a vice-captain alongside Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford. It is a perplexing choice, given the strength of his ready-made alternative. While Itoje has provided his critics with plenty of ammunition by a tendency to concede needless penalties, even this frailty has been corrected: he gave away only one against the All Blacks, for holding on at the breakdown just as New Zealand threatened to cut loose. His remorseless performance in the first 10 minutes, prowling next to Earl to scythe down every Kiwi in his sights, thrilled Twickenham. It was a level he maintained, more or less, for the next 70, proving beyond doubt his staying power and his potential for dictating the fiercest contests at the death.

Clearly, Jones’s aspersions on his temperament hurt Itoje. He argued earlier this autumn that Jones had offered a “wrong diagnosis of who I am”, and the lock’s tireless shift in trying to thwart New Zealand could be read as a direct rebuke to the Australian’s acid tongue. He bristles at being characterised as some entitled Harrovian dreamer, too immersed in his Shakespeare and his poetry to understand to impart clear instructions in the heat of the battle. Itoje has worked with a sports psychologist to improve his communication, and the benefits are self-evident. When he was finally given a 20-minute cameo as captain against Ireland, helping to engineer a famous win, he had a transformative effect, making three successful passes and six tackles – not to mention hitting nine rucks and winning a turnover.

The message from George as Australia come to town is unmistakeable: that this team do not need to be fuelled by confrontation and anger at every turn, or to inhabit an environment where everyone is frightened of making their voices heard.

Given all the accusations about Jones’s excesses, which he has consistently rejected, you can understand their desire for a change of course. But the best way of expressing it, of upending the Jones thesis that they are light on leaders, would be to entrust Itoje with the ultimate honour now. What they desperately need is a player who grows in stature in response to the extra responsibility. For all that England are in a state of flux, this is one search where the solution, all 6ft 6in and 18½st of him, is staring them in the face.