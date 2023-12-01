Jamie Foxx's Sexual Assault Accuser Requests Her Identity Remain Anonymous: 'This Matter Is Highly Sensitive'

"I am fearful that a public disclosure will cause further emotional trauma," the actor's accuser said in an affidavit filed Tuesday

WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Jamie Foxx in London on Feb. 15, 2023

Jamie Foxx's sexual-assault accuser is requesting to retain anonymity.

In a plaintiff's affidavit filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court, the accuser, referred to as "Jane Doe," wrote, "I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame and embarrassment due to the mental impact of the assault, and I fear retaliation by others in the community."

"It was very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred," the plaintiff also said. "The sexual assault I suffered has caused depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress and I am fearful that a public disclosure will cause further emotional trauma."

Last week, Foxx, 55, issued a statement via a spokesperson saying the "alleged incident never happened."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jamie Foxx in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022

"In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” the statement said. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again."

"And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action," they concluded.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Jamie Foxx in London on Feb. 15, 2023

The complaint against Foxx was filed in New York Supreme Court last Wednesday. The alleged incident took place in August 2015 at Catch NYC's rooftop bar and lounge. She claimed he groped and sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim is seeking damages for pain and suffering, economic loss as well as punitive damages in an amount that exceeds the jurisdiction of all lower courts.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

