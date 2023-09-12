Who Is Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend? All About Alyce Huckstepp

The two were spotted in public together in August 2023

Meet Jamie Foxx’s girlfriend.

Recently, the actor and Alyce Huckstepp have been photographed together on various occasions.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating in August 2023, but the two have not taken their love into the spotlight yet.

Though Foxx is a busy, public-facing actor and TV host, he has preferred to keep his romantic life private over the years.

In his 2021 memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense, he gave some insight into his views on love and marriage, noting that he doesn’t think he’s the “marrying type.”

"I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me,” the father of two wrote at the time. “I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."

Here’s everything to know about Huckstepp and her relationship with Foxx.

She isn't in the public eye like Jamie

Unlike Foxx, Huckstepp isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t appear to be active on social media. Though Foxx often gives glimpses of his work and family on Instagram, he has predominantly kept his romantic life out of the spotlight.

“Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the actor’s dating life in 2018. “He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life.”

She previously attended the premiere of Jamie’s movie Day Shift

A year before stepping out together in August 2023, Huckstepp (right, with singer Sela Vave) attended the world premiere of Foxx’s Netflix film Day Shift. She was photographed on the red carpet, however, she didn’t pose with Foxx at the event.

They sparked dating rumors in August 2023

Foxx and Huckstepp were spotted in public together in August 2023 when they dined with a group at Nobu in Malibu. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were an item.

In May 2022, Foxx was photographed cuddling up to an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht in the south of France, though it's unclear if that was Huckstepp.

They’ve vacationed together

A month after they were photographed dining together in Malibu, the two jetted off to Cabo over Labor Day weekend. The couple was seen in photos walking side by side and wearing coordinating sweatsuits, according to Page Six.

She was by Jamie’s side as he filmed a commercial

Though Huckstepp hasn’t stepped out with Foxx at any public events, she has shown her support for him behind the scenes. As the actor filmed a BetMGM commercial in July, a source at the shoot told PEOPLE Huckstepp was on set for at least one of the days of filming.

"They seemed cozy," the source said. "[Foxx] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

