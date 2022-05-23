Jamie Foxx Spotted Getting Cozy with Mystery Woman on Yacht in South of France

American Actor and Singer Jamie Foxx packed on the PDA with his bikini-clad new girlfriend out in Cannes.
Jamie Foxx appears to have a new woman in his life.

During a recent vacation in the South of France, the 54-year-old actor was spotted cuddling up to a unidentified young blonde woman on a yacht.

The duo appeared to exchange kisses while poolside aboard the boat, and Foxx's date later held onto him tightly as they enjoyed a spin on a jet ski.

Foxx sported a white t-shirt, flat-brim cap and aviator sunglasses for the outing, while his female companion chose a red bikini top and black swim shorts.

The Dreamgirls star is currently in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and he shared more footage from his yacht vacation on his Instagram Story, including the decadent breakfast and seafood buffets he and his crew enjoyed on the boat.

He was also joined by his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx. In one video, which Foxx captioned "#daddydaughtertime," the actor captured Corinne, 28, busting out some dance moves while enjoying dinner out at a restaurant.

Jamie was previously in a relationship with Katie Holmes, before they broke up back in May 2019 after six years together. He was later photographed holding hands with singer Sela Vave, although he later claimed that their relationship was strictly professional.

Since their split, Holmes, 43, has recently been linked to Bobby Wooten III, a bass guitarist who is currently performing in David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway. She previously dated New York City restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. before calling it quits last year.

Jamie has opened up in the past about his decision to never marry, even stating that he feels it strengthened his relationship with Corinne and his younger daughter Annalise. Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Annalise, 12, with ex Kristin Grannis.

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," he explained in October on E! News' Daily Pop.

"A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older," Jamie added. "Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. [Our family], we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

