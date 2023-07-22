Jamie Foxx Speaks Out About Medical Scare for First Time in New Video: 'I Went to Hell and Back'

The actor said he kept his condition "quiet" because he "didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through"

Jamie Foxx is speaking out about his medical scare for the first time in an emotionally candid video.

The Oscar winner, 55, shared a clip on Instagram early Saturday morning, thanking fans for their prayers as he recovers from a medical complication that happened on April 11 while he was in Atlanta filming the movie Back in Action.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said of his fans' support. "I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

Foxx said he knows "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

The actor said his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne "saved my life," and also thanked God and the "great medical people" who treated him.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothin' out. They protected me," he said. "And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these."

He also took a moment to dispel rumors about his health. "Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed."

"But I did go through... I went to hell and back," said Foxx. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Getting emotional, Foxx said he appreciates "all the love that I got" throughout the situation.

"I know they talk about people crying on videos," he said, "you can do a take two; I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't (I think I've got a good one out), and songs that I sing. ... I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."

He ended the video by saying, "I'm on my way back."

Foxx first broke his silence with a written message on his Instagram on May 3 telling fans, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

When Corinne, 29, first announced the medical emergency on April 12, she explained that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

Then, a month later, Corinne offered another update about Foxx's condition, denying reports that the family had been preparing for the worst. She shared on Instagram that the actor had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"



