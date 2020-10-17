Jamie Foxx shows off transformation with greying hair and beard for new role

From Digital Spy

Jamie Foxx has gone through quite a transformation for an upcoming role.

An Instagram video shows the Oscar-winning actor in the make-up chair, and he's been aged a fair few decades and is sporting greying, balding hair and a beard.

It isn't clear which role this new look is for, but Jamie has a lot coming up, including a new Netflix series with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me will see Jamie star in the scripted comedy show, while his daughter assists with the production side of things.

Apparently the series is heavily influenced by their relationship, and how he would take every opportunity to embarrass her when she was growing up.



Jamie has also recently given a promising update on the upcoming Spawn reboot, and confirmed that he is still very much attached to play the title role in Todd McFarlane's superhero movie.

"I actually flew a number of years ago, surprised Todd McFarlane and just walked up in his office and I said, 'Bro, I know one day you will do this movie and I hope that you will keep me in mind'," he told Yahoo Entertainment.

"I think what Black Panther did first of all was let us know that it's so necessary and it's the time. And Spawn is just an interesting character in itself. The heads that are now being put together to bring you something special – look out.

"I'm looking very much forward to that and showing people something that's incredible."

