Jamie Foxx Says Promise of 'Fun' Brought Cameron Diaz Out of Retirement: 'This Is a Special Moment'

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)

David M. Benett/WireImage

Jamie Foxx is quite a convincing person!

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar-winning actor shared how he persuaded his former Any Given Sunday costar, Cameron Diaz, to come out of retirement.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," Foxx first gushed over the actress. "We love her."

RELATED: Cameron Diaz on Her Return to Movies: 'I Miss Aspects of Acting' but 'It's a Different Lifestyle'

Explaining what it took to convince Diaz, 49, to join him in the upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, Foxx, 54, said it was simply from a proposal of having a good time.

"So it was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he told the outlet.

"We miss special moments sometimes in our business, and I think this is a special moment," he continued. "So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Foxx — who enlisted Tom Brady to help share a few tips to un-retire with Diaz — also added, "We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back."

Last month, a film source revealed to PEOPLE that her Annie co-star Foxx "pursued" her for the new Netflix action-comedy film.

"When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," said the source.

Diaz also recently opened up about her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus in an interview with CBS Saturday Morning. The star told co-host Dana Jacobson that she missed her craft during her time away.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About 'Deep Personal Healing' and How She's Supported by Husband Benji Madden

"Making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of," Diaz shared. "But yeah, it's a different lifestyle. And you kind of have to be ready to do that."

In her time away from acting, Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 43, and the two welcomed daughter, Raddix, in December 2019.

An insider close to Diaz's family told PEOPLE last month that Madden also "encouraged her to unretire," adding that he "is very excited for her."