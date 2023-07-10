Jamie Foxx Says He's 'Celebrating Summer' as He's Seen in Public for First Time Since Medical Complication: 'Boat Life'

TMZ published a video of Jamie Foxx waving from a boat on the Chicago River on Sunday

TMZ Jamie Foxx appears on a boat in Chicago, via TMZ

Jamie Foxx is posting on Twitter for the first time in months.

On Sunday, as TMZ published footage of the Oscar winner, 55, waving while aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River, Foxx took to the social media platform to write: "Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn."

"Stay blessed," the actor added in his post, his first on Twitter since March.



Foxx's social media post and his sighting on a boat in Chicago marked his first public sighting since his daughter Corinne announced in an April 12 statement that Foxx had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. Little information about the actor's recovery has been made available since. Jamie last released a public statement on May 3, when he broke his silence via Instagram to tell fans: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."



Representatives for Brown Sugar Bourbon, a flavored whiskey brand that Jamie appears to own, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding his post Monday.



Amy Sussman/Getty

“Jamie is doing great,” a source close to the actor and his camp told PEOPLE Sunday night following his appearance on the water. “He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well.”

At the time that Corrine, 29, first shared news of her father's health condition, she wrote on Instagram that "due to quick action and great care," Jamie was "on his way to recovery." The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.



On May 12, Corinne offered another update about Jamie's condition, denying reports that the family had been preparing for the worst in a statement that shared her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote at the time. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A source had told PEOPLE on April 21 that the actor's health was continuing to improve. "He's okay, thank God," the source said at the time. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

At the recent Los Angeles premiere of Jamie's movie They Cloned Tyrone, his costar John Boyega told PEOPLE that he had recently spoken directly with Jamie over the phone.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega, 31, said at the premiere. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”



