Jamie Foxx reveals his pitch-perfect Donald Trump impression

Sara Netzley
·2 min read
Jamie Foxx is making impersonations great again.

Foxx appeared on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire flick Day Shift, which also stars Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During his appearance on this week's show, Foxx broke out his startlingly authentic impression of former president Donald Trump.

"There's a lot of great people on both sides," the two-time Oscar winner crooned in Trump's distinctive cadence. "I know Harry-O. He's a great person. He couldn't vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out."

On Jan. 19, 2021, Trump commuted the prison sentence of Michael "Harry-O" Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, after fellow co-founder Snoop Dogg lobbied Trump on his friend's behalf.

"I love Snoop D O Double G," Foxx-as-Trump continued. "Great person."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix's &quot;Day Shift&quot; at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When host Elliott Wilson asked, "Do you love Death Row Records?" Foxx didn't miss a beat.

"I love Death Row Records. Excuse me! Excuse me!" he chastised the people in the room audibly laughing. "Fake news. I love Death Row."

Foxx also pivoted to another favorite Trump topic: COVID-19. "They tried to give me the virus," Foxx bellowed. "I beat the virus."

In the end, Fox dropped the impersonation to ask in his own voice, "He said 'they' tried to give him the virus. Who is they?"

Give a listen here, but don't be shocked by the masterful Trumpy enactment.

Day Shift is streaming now on Netflix, and you can catch EW's review of the sun-baked horror comedy here.

