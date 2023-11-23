Jamie Foxx Reps Say Alleged Sexual Assault 'Never Happened'

Actor Jamie Foxx has denied any wrongdoing after being accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit this week.

Representatives of the Academy Award winner called the claims completely baseless in a statement to Page Six, saying, “The alleged incident never happened.”

A woman identified as Jane Doe filed suit against Foxx on Wednesday, accusing the actor of groping her at the restaurant Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015.

In the suit, the woman claims an “intoxicated” Foxx placed both hands on her waist during a photo-op and subsequently moved them under her top and rubbed her breasts without her consent.

Foxx’s spokesperson claimed that the same person “filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn” in 2020, but the case was dismissed “shortly thereafter.”

Jamie Foxx has denied allegations of a sexual assault in 2015 made against him in a New York lawsuit this week.

“The claims are no more viable today than they were then,” the statement said. “We are confident they will be dismissed again.”

Foxx’s representatives also said the actor would be taking legal action of his own, adding, “Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

The suit against Foxx emerged days before New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act is set to expire on Friday.

Signed into law in May 2022 and enacted six-months later, the measure created a one-year “lookback window” for people to file civil claims over alleged abuse no matter how long ago it occurred.

The impending deadline has prompted a rush of lawsuits, including against prominent men in entertainment, sports and politics.

This week, musician Axl Rose, comedian Bill Cosby, football player Marcellus Wiley, New York Mayor Eric Adams, music producer Jimmy Iovine and fashion photographer Terry Richardson were all sued for sexual misconduct under the state law.

