Jamie Foxx Offers Health Update: ‘I Went to Hell and Back… But I’m Coming Back’

Jamie Foxx offered an update on his health in an Instagram post late Friday night.

“I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well,” he said in the video. “But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Foxx did not disclose the nature of his health complications, but he did debunk rumors that he was paralyzed and blind.

The actor also explained why fans haven’t heard from him since he was hospitalized on April 11.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like that man,” he said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx thanked his daughter Corinne and his sister, saying that they saved his life. He also attributed his recovery to God and “some great people.”

“I was sick, man, but now I got my legs under me,” Foxx said.

While Foxx recovers, Nick Cannon has taken over as the host of Beat Shazam‘s sixth season, and Corinne — who normally serves as the show’s in-house DJ — has been replaced by Kelly Osbourne.

Jamie and Corinne will co-host We Are Family, a new music-centric guessing game show set to premiere sometime in 2024 on Fox.

