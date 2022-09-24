Jamie Foxx and John Boyega put a stylish spin on government conspiracies in They Cloned Tyrone

It's all fun and games until an elevator door slides open to reveal a nefarious government lab.

Netflix's mind-bending mystery caper They Cloned Tyrone stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely — yet stylish — crime-solving trio. The streamer offered a first look at the high-octane '70s-infused flick during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday.

The teaser opens with Foxx's character Slick breaking a tense silence in the aforementioned elevator by busting into song with his shiny pistol serving as a microphone. Parris' Yo-Yo soon joins in, but the fun screeches to a halt when they step off the lift and find themselves in the middle of a dimly lit room full of beakers and test tubes.

Teyonah Parris, John Boyega, and Jamie Foxx in 'The Cloned Tyrone'

Netflix Teyonah Parris, John Boyega, and Jamie Foxx in Netflix's 'The Cloned Tyrone.'

"What kind of s--- is this?" Slick asks incredulously before Boyega's Fontaine demands that one of the scientists explain the government's secret plans.

"Somebody is doing experiments on us," Yo-Yo breaths, and from there, they set out to blow the lid off the scheme. And even if their detective skills aren't always top-notch, Slick at least wants to make sure they look good doing it: "If we gonna buy into the insanity," he says, "let a pimp freshen up."

They Cloned Tyrone is directed by Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who shares a writing credit with Tony Rettenmaier. Foxx, Taylor, and Rettenmaier also serve as producers alongside Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr" Love, Kim Roth, and Datari Turner. You can watch the teaser here:

They Cloned Tyrone is the latest entry in Foxx's collaborations with Netflix. Last month, his goofy vampire thriller Day Shift dropped, and he previously appeared in 2020's Power Project. In addition, he and Cameron Diaz are slated to star in the upcoming Back in Action for the streamer.

They Cloned Tyrone does not yet have a release date.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: