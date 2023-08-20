Jamie Foxx Grabs Lunch From California Restaurant Following Tulum Vacation

The actor was hospitalized for a medical complication in April while filming 'Back in Action'

Jamie Foxx is dining out in the California sun!

The Django Unchained star, 55, was photographed grabbing lunch from Sea Casa restaurant in Westlake Village, California on Friday.

Foxx appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a smile as he left the health-focused Mexican restaurant with a bag of food. The actor looked upbeat in an athletic, all-black outfit that he accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Foxx's Westlake Village excursion came after he posted on Instagram Thursday to reflect on his health journey. The actor was hospitalized for an unspecified medical complication while he was filming Back in Action in April.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ / BACKGRID Jamie Foxx stops by Sea Casa Mexican restaurant in Westlake Village, California in August following an unspecified health crisis earlier in the year.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light," he captioned the post, which featured a series of new photos of himself.

The Day Shift star also expressed gratitude for those who have helped him through the past few months.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant,” he wrote. “I will be thanking all of you personally.”

He continued, “And if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day,” adding hashtags “#swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”



The actor’s comments section was full of support and congratulations from stars like Octavia Spencer, who wrote, “Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better,” and Jeremy Renner, who said, “Bless you my friend !!!"

The Annie star seemingly snapped the photos in his Thursday social media post while enjoying some time outdoors in Tulum, Mexico, where he was spotted vacationing with family earlier this week.

During the getaway, Foxx was photographed wearing a life jacket and swim trunks to swim in a cenote, soaking up the sun and scenery with his loved ones who were nearby.

The tropical vacation came after the Back In Action star shared a candid video message about his health scare back in July.



Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Jamie Foxx in February 2023.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said, referring to support from his fans. "I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

While the actor didn't provide details about his health crisis in the clip — simply telling his followers that he “went to hell and back” — he did debunk rumors that he had gone blind and was paralyzed.

He also shared why he did not update his fans earlier about his health scare and hospitalization.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said in the July clip. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx ended the video by saying: "I'm on my way back."

The actor first appeared to acknowledge his unspecified health crisis in a May Instagram post.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote in a post to his over 16 million followers on the app.

Foxx's next project, The Burial, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.



