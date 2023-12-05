Jamie Foxx Emotional In First Hollywood Appearance Since Mystery Illness, Says He “Saw The Tunnel – I Didn’t See The Light”

Jamie Foxx, who has been out of the public eye since experiencing a medical emergency on a film set in April, made his first official public outing Monday night during a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements.

Foxx took to the stage of the show at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City to accept the Vanguard Award from presenter and his The Burial co-star Jurnee Smollett. He spoke for about 12 minutes in front of a stunned crowd after accepting the award, given in honor of his career and his performance in Prime Video’s legal drama.

He got emotional immediately as he began his remarks, saying he couldn’t “actually walk” six months ago. “I want to thanks everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he told the crowd, which applauded its encouragement.

“I cherish every single minute now — it’s different,” he said. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

Here are the first few minutes of Foxx’s speech:

Foxx was not announced in advance as the recipient of the award, which was presented at the top of the show. He did not appear on the pre-event red carpet, either; instead, Deadline hears he took a room at the hotel until going onstage.

The only previous comments Foxx had made prior to this evening about his illness was via Instagram in July, when he wrote that “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to what updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

He did not directly address the nature of his illness tonight.

Other honorees at tonight’s awards gala are America Ferrera, Camila Morrone, Charles Melton, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Edward James Olmos, Eva Longoria, Greta Lee, Jeffrey Wright, Jessica Williams, Keivonn Woodard, Kemp Powers, Ken Jeong, Lee Sung Jin, Oscar Montoya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Teyana Taylor and Xolo Maridueña. Also on the list is the cast of The Color Purple including Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Charles D. King is receiving the producer award for Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone (another 2023 film that starred Foxx).

Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.

