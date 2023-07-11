Jamie Foxx 'doing great' after being spotted on a boat over the weekend months after hospitalization

Jamie Foxx's recovery seems to be sailing along smoothly.

On Sunday, the actor and singer was spotted on a boat on the Chicago River, his first public appearance since being hospitalized with a "medical complication", according to daughter Corrine Foxx, in April.

Foxx also tweeted from his account, confirming that he was indeed living his best boat life.

A source close to the Oscar-winner told PEOPLE that he is "doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source said following Foxx's water ride.

On Twitter, Foxx seemed ready to get back to work, promoting the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon and adding, "Stay blessed!"

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

Details about the actor's health have been scarce since his hospitalization, with Corrine Foxx revealing in May that her father had left the hospital and was recuperating and even playing pickleball.

Friends of Foxx have offered updates where they could, such as Kevin Hart and Martin Lawrence, who reassured fans the beloved comedian was on the mend.

On Monday, TMZ also posted Foxx at a driving range practicing his golf swing.

