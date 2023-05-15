Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne to host game show after hospitalisation

Corinne and Jamie Foxx will together host We Are Family

US star Jamie Foxx has been announced as the host of a new music-centric game show, days after it was confirmed that he had been discharged from hospital.

The Oscar-winning actor and singer will host We Are Family on US network Fox alongside his daughter, Corinne.

She said on Friday that her father was recuperating at home after a spell in hospital due to a "medical complication".

They said they were "thrilled" to have worked on the show.

The father and daughter have previously appeared together on another music-based game show, Beat Shazam, broadcast on the same network.

"We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year," they said in a joint statement.

The new show will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, while audience members attempt to guess their identity through clues in order to win a $100,000 prize.

It is scheduled to be broadcast in 2024.

Allison Wallach, one of the Fox Entertainment bosses, described the Foxx family presenting pair - who UK audiences may have seen together on-screen in recent TV adverts - as "important partners to the Fox family."

"Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family," said Wallach.

What has been going on with Jamie Foxx?

Corinne Foxx, the 29-year-old actress, model and activist, first shared news about her 55-year-old father being in hospital on 12 April but did not specify the reason for him needing care.

She said that "due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery".

It led to online speculation about his health but on Friday Corinne posted on Instagram that her father had been out of hospital for "weeks" and even recently played some [racket sport] pickleball.

She also thanked people for their "prayers and support".

The actor was reportedly in hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had been filming Netflix's Back In Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

According to People magazine, the incident did not happen on set and he was not taken to hospital in an emergency vehicle.

They also reported he was undergoing testing while at the Atlanta hospital. It is not clear exactly when he was released.

Foxx's daughter recently said he was out of hospital and had even played pickleball

Celebrities like Vin Diesel and Jeremy Renner expressed their support and admiration for Foxx Senior as he recovered.

In response, he posted on social media earlier this month saying: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

In a podcast released early this month, friend Kevin Hart said "there was a lot of progression" in his recovery.

The star won an Oscar for best actor for playing musician Ray Charles in Ray in 2005. He was also nominated for best supporting actor the same year for his role in Collateral.

His other films include Baby Driver, Annie and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

His daughter, who made a cameo as a youngster on The Jamie Foxx Show before acting as a DJ on Beat Shazam, also played the character Sasha in the 2019 horror sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

She shared the new game show news on Instagram on Monday, saying: "The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on Fox TV and we can't wait for this new show!".