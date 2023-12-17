Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Is Engaged to Boyfriend Joe Hooten: 'I Knew You Were My Forever'

The actress first shared a glimpse into her relationship with Hooten back in 2019

Corinne Foxx is engaged!

The 29-year-old daughter of Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that her boyfriend, Joseph Hooten, had proposed to her.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," Foxx captioned a series of black and white photographs from the special moment.

In the carousel of shots, Foxx and Hooten smiled and embraced on the deck of a boat after the proposal.

One image showed the former Beat Shazam host kissing her now-fiancé on the cheek, while in another she hugged Hooten as she looked towards the camera.

Though it's unclear how Foxx and Hooten's relationship began, the pair both attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018, according to Page Six.



Foxx offered a first glimpse into her relationship with Hooten in September 2019, when she shared a post on Instagram featuring the duo at a horse stable. "Spent the weekend with a couple of studs 💕🐴🏔," she wrote in her caption.

In the years that followed, Foxx has offered a few rare looks into her private relationship with Hotten, including a post shared in October that highlighted the month before. In one image, the pair were dressed in formal wear while looking lovingly at one another.

Hooten, according to a Coverfly profile, is an award-winning writer-director and television executive who currently works for John Wells Productions.

He is "passionate about telling emotional, provocative stories about socio-economic classism," his profile adds.



