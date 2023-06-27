Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Just Shared a New Update on His Health

CHANDAN KHANNA - Getty Images

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the health of Jamie Foxx over the last few months, following the actor's hospitalization in April. Now Porscha Coleman, who starred opposite Foxx in the Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, has spoken out against the rumors—and gave an update on his condition.

"I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," Coleman told Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards, adding that she has "talked to people very close to Foxx" and that he is "doing well."

"One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low," she said. "Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

Paras Griffin - Getty Images

"Foxx is somebody that I've always looked up to, and he's just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever's on the paper he's not going to do," she continued. "So, you have to understand and be prepared; when Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him! So, I look forward to seeing him. I know he's doing great and he'll be back, trust and believe. He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I 'm excited. I love you Foxx!"

Foxx's desire for privacy is something that has already been stated by his friend and fellow comic actor Kevin Hart, who said in May: "They're being tight, for reasons, just about where he is, because Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree... He's getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy – all that stuff is seen and felt. To my knowledge there's a lot of progression and a world of better, man."

