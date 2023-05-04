Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after 'medical complication': 'Appreciate all the love'

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since he suffered a medical complication.

The "Ray" star, 55, took to Instagram Wednesday to thank his followers for their concern and encouragement weeks after his daughter Corinne announced that he had "experienced a medical complication."

"Appreciate all the love!!!" he wrote in his brief post. "Feeling blessed."

Foxx received plenty of support from famous fans in the comments, including Courteney Cox and John Legend, who each posted praying-hands emojis. "Yesssss!!!! Take all the time you need bro!!!!" Kenan Thompson commented, while Mary J. Blige wrote, "Love you Jamie" with a string of hearts.

Jamie Foxx, seen here in 2020, has broken his silence while recovering from a medical complication.

While appearing on YouTuber Logan Paul's podcast "Implausive," Kevin Hart shared that, though he isn't privy to the "exact details" of Foxx's situation, he knows the actor is recovering.

"Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree, but I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart said on the podcast, published Tuesday. "You just want the guy to get out of the situation and to get back home."

Foxx's friend Nick Cannon, who will be filling in for the actor as host of the Fox game show "Beat Shazam," previously gave an update about Foxx's condition in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published April 23.

"Man, I'm praying," Cannon said. "I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he's doing so much better."

Cannon added: "He's awake. They say he's alert, so we love it. That's family right there."

In the statement posted on Corinne Foxx's Instagram on April 12, the Foxx family revealed the actor "experienced a medical complication" and is recovering.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the statement read. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Corinne Foxx was a writer and executive producer on the Netflix series "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" which starred her dad. The actor opened up about his tight-knit relationship with his daughters Corinne, 29, and Annalise Bishop, 14, in his book "Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me," released in October 2021.

