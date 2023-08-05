Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Instagram Post Interpreted as Antisemitic

Jamie Foxx has issued an apology for an Instagram post he shared on Friday. The post, which Foxx later clarified was in reference to a personal issue, had been perceived as being antisemitic by some followers.

The now-deleted post from Foxx read: “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

More from Variety

In response to the accusations, Foxx took to Instagram on Saturday, writing “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.”

The post continued, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

The accusations against Foxx’s original post stem an antisemitic belief that Jewish people killed Jesus Christ.

Some celebrities took to the comment section of Foxx’s post to defend the actor. “I am Jewish and I thought it was one helluva leap to call it antisemitic. I knew exactly what you meant. Everybody needs to chill,” wrote actor David Krumholtz. Music producer Breyon Presscot added, “My brother @iamjamiefoxx anyone that has been around you knows that you have no hate for anyone !!! Your the best, don’t let anyone make you think differently !!! Love you bro !!”

Jennifer Aniston was also criticized for having liked Foxx’s original post. The “Friends” actor took to her Instagram story to deny any antisemitic accusations, writing, “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.”

Story continues

She added, “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.