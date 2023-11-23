Jamie Foxx accused of 2015 sexual assault at NYC rooftop lounge

NEW YORK — Actor Jamie Foxx is facing sexual assault allegations in a lawsuit filed on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window for adult survivors of sexual assault to sue their abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred.

The alleged 2015 assault occurred at New York City rooftop lounge Catch NYC & Roof, according to the suit filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court and reviewed by the Daily News.

In it, the plaintiff, going by Jane Doe, claims she found herself seated near Foxx upon arrival at around 11 p.m. At 1 a.m., the woman’s friend walked over and asked Foxx for a photo, to which he replied, “Sure baby, anything for you.”

Foxx then turned his attention to the plaintiff, telling her, “Wow, you have that supermodel body,” the complaint states, as well as telling her she looks like actress Gabrielle Union.

Foxx then allegedly dragged the woman by the arm to a more secluded area of the rooftop, where he “placed both of his hands on Plaintiff’s waist, moved them under Plaintiff’s ‘crop top’ and began rubbing her breasts,” the suit states. Caught off guard, she tried to move away. She says she glanced at a security guard, only to see him walking away after noticing them.

“Foxx proceeded to slide his hands into Plaintiff’s pants and put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus,” the lawsuit alleges.

That’s when the woman’s friend walked over looking for her, at which point Foxx stopped touching her and walked toward the security guard.

The incident left the plaintiff injured, “sick, sore, lame and disabled,” the complaint states, adding that she had to seek medical treatment and was unable to get back to her daily life amid a period of “great conscious pain and suffering” that continues to this day.

She “will permanently be affected by the injuries and emotional distress she incurred as a result of the sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery,” the suit continues. “As a result of the heinous acts, negligence and gross negligence of the Defendants as aforesaid, Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and emotional damages.”

The suit accuses the restaurant owners of failing to protect the woman, knowing that Foxx allegedly became “badly behaved” when drunk, and that the bar personnel did not have proper training to spot his conduct and intervene. The restaurant “had knowledge of Foxx’s propensities for aggressive behavior towards females, the potential for unwanted sexual touching and his bad disposition when consuming excessive alcohol,” the suit claims.

The woman is demanding compensatory and punitive damages. Neither Foxx nor the restaurant had commented Wednesday evening.

Foxx is just the latest celebrity to face legal action in the wake of the Adult Survivors Act going into effect on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

