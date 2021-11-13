Jamie Dornan Sings 'The Rainbow Connection' as Kermit the Frog — Watch the Cute Clip

Jamie Dornan

Noam Galai/Getty Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan is showing off his impressive singing skills — with a twist!

On Friday, the 39-year-old actor uploaded a video on Instagram of himself impersonating Kermit the Frog as he sang "The Rainbow Connection."

Seen sitting on a couch as he strummed an acoustic guitar, the actor recited the lyrics to the song from the 1979 film, The Muppet Movie, singing in part, "Why are there so many songs about rainbows / And what's on the other side / Rainbows are visions, but only illusions / And rainbows have nothing to hide."

In the caption of his post, Dornan wrote that he shared the clip in promotion of his recently released film Belfast, which hit theaters on Friday.

RELATED: Watch Jamie Dornan Sing 'Everlasting Love' to Caitríona Balfe in Exclusive Clip of Belfast

"Nothing will sell your new movie more than a guy approaching 40 trying to emulate the great @kermitthefrog," he playfully wrote. "Go see BELFAST!"

Earlier this week, Dornan showed off his singing skills once more when he treated an audience to a rendition of Love Affair's "Everlasting Love" at the premiere of his latest film on Tuesday.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

There, the actor's impressive performance was captured in a video posted by the official Belfast Instagram account. "Jamie Dornan serenades the crowd at last night's #BELFAST premiere with his irresistible rendition of Everlasting Love," the account captioned the clip.

In Belfast, Dornan's character Pa sings "Everlasting Love" to Caitríona Balfe's character, Ma. PEOPLE debuted a first look at the romantic scene Friday, showing a sneak peek at Dornan belting out the hit song.

Dornan previously told Entertainment Tonight Canada that singing in Belfast was "terror like you can't even imagine," adding, "it's rough. It's like an extra thing you have to worry about."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jamie Dornan Sing 'Everlasting Love' to Caitríona Balfe In Exclusive Clip of Belfast

While fans may love Dornan's ability to carry a tune, the Fifty Shades of Grey star says his children don't exactly feel the same way.

RELATED: Watch Jamie Dornan Sing His 'Irresistible' Rendition of 'Everlasting Love' at Belfast Premiere

Back in December, the Irish actor shared a black-and-white clip of himself singing "White Christmas" on Christmas Eve in a crooning voice that surely would make Bing Crosby proud.

But, in the background, his children — presumably his older two girls, Elva and Dulcie — could be heard hilariously shouting "Shush, daddy!" over and over again, begging Dornan to quiet down.

"Kids absolutely Loving it," the actor jokingly wrote in the caption of his post.

Belfast is currently playing in theaters.