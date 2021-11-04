Jamie Dornan, Kristen Stewart Among Presenters at 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, Hosted by Yvonne Orji (EXCLUSIVE)

“Belfast” star Jamie Dornan and “Spencer’s” Kristen Stewart are among the star-studded list of presenters and awardees for the 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

Dornan will present the cinematographer award to “Belfast’s” Haris Zambarloukos, with Stewart honoring “Spencer” director Pablo Larraín at the 11th annual award ceremony on Nov. 13 at the Avalon theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by “Insecure’s” Yvonne Orji and presented by Hamilton watches and Los Angeles Confidential magazine, the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards pays tribute to the brilliant behind-the-camera talent of the year’s most acclaimed films, with honorees and presenters selected from projects released during the year or presented at Cannes, Toronto, Venice, and AFI and other prestigious film festivals.

The lineup of films and creatives to be honored include: “Spencer” director Pablo Larraín, presented by Kristen Stewart; “Belfast” cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos, presented by Jamie Dornan; breakthrough director Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), presented by Peter Sarsgaard; “The Power of the Dog” editor Peter Sciberras, presented by Kirsten Dunst; “The Harder They Fall” costume designer Antoinette Messam, presented by Regina King; “The Guilty” sound editors Mandell Winter and David Esparza, presented by Jake Gyllenhaal; “Red Rocket” producers Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks and Shih-Ching Tsou, presented by Simon Rex; “The French Dispatch” composer Alexandre Desplat; the Animation Film Award to Carlos Lopez Estrada for “Raya and the Last Dragon”, presented by Awkwafina; and the Craft Achievement Award for “CODA”, presented by Marlee Matlin.

Previous Hamilton Behind the Camera award winners and noteworthy films have included Darren Aronofsky as a producer for “Jackie”, David O’Russell for “American Hustle”, Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight”, Justin Hurwitz for “La La Land”, Sandra Adair for “Boyhood” and Robbie Brenner and Rachel Winter for “Dallas Buyers Club”, amongst others. Founded in 1892, Hamilton watches have been a favorite of filmmakers for decades, with watch appearances in more than 500 films (most recently Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”). The 2021 event is also supported by Beam Suntory.

