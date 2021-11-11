Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe Have Magnetic Chemistry in Their New Movie

Alone, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are global superstars with massive followings and a passionate fan base. From Outlander and Ford v. Ferrari (her) to Fifty Shades of Grey and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (him), they have ignited our TV and movie screens for well over a decade. But put them together for their new film Belfast, and they have more star power than my Zoom has ever seen.

The two Irish actors star as “Pa” and “Ma” in director-writer Kenneth Branagh's poignant and heartfelt story of one boy's childhood (played by revelatory newcomer Jude Hill) during the tumult of the late ‘60s in the city of Branagh’s birthplace. Based on the Oscar nominee's own experience, Dornan and Balfe are magnetic to watch, and that chemistry translates in multitudes off-screen as well.

On this day, they're together in a Los Angeles hotel room the evening after Belfast's U.S. premiere, where Dornan took the stage at the film's after-party to sing “Everlasting Love.” The song—first recorded in the late '60s—has become the film's unofficial theme, thanks to its presence in the trailer. But at the after-party, he recreated the moment for those lucky enough to be in attendance, and it's since made the rounds pretty much everywhere.

“Yeah, I have not seen any response to it, so I think if I did, I'd probably feel regret doing it, but maybe, I don't know,” Dornan says with a laugh." Even though Balfe assures him it was absolutely brilliant—which I co-sign—he's a bit hesitant. Like most actors, Dornan says he can read all the positive reviews in the world, and the one bad one will be all he thinks about. Still, he concedes that his performance was “a bit of fun and a release…and also getting over a fear thing, which I think is really important to do in your life. I maybe look like I was having [a blast up] there, but I was really terrified. I think that's part of the reason I do this for a living. I'm terrified of acting in front of people, but it's good to conquer those fears.”

I kiddingly assure the 39-year-old he has quite the future ahead of him, but he says “maybe I'll just perform at people's premieres. That will be my new side gig.” Balfe interjects: “And weddings, Bar, and Bat Mitzvahs.”

That teasing is part of the reason why the two are perfect on-screen—and in this Zoom. While they might be exhausted from traveling internationally and doing lots of press—plus, Balfe has a newborn at home—they aren't showing it. With plenty of Oscar buzz building and just a genuine appreciation for starring in what's being called Branagh's most personal film yet, if you thought their star power was bright enough as is, just wait until you see Belfast. Here, they talk about singing, dancing, and why poor Dornan just wasn't a fit for Outlander.

Belfast-Caitriona-Balfe-Jamie-Dornan-dance-black-and-white-film.jpg Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Glamour: When did you first meet each other? And what were your first impressions?

Caitriona Balfe: We were sort of introduced to each other in Toronto about two years ago. We were both there on separate projects, but…

Jamie Dornan: Actually I had two movies there [at the Toronto International Film Festival].

Caitriona: Oh actually, sorry, he had two movies out. But Drake Doremus, who directed one of your movies (Endings, Beginnings) that you were there for, I worked with him a long time ago, so I think he had introduced us. And it was one of those things, we know a bunch of people in common, our paths have been slightly similar, and it was a very strange thing that we hadn't met up to this point. And I thought, “Whoa, he is not as tall as I thought he was.”

Jamie: I remember thinking she's too tall for me to ever work with her. And when I knew it was going to be you I was like, I'm going to be on an apple box for most of the shoot.

Caitriona: That didn't happen. [Laughs]

Jamie, have you ever watched Outlander?

Jamie: No. You know what? I haven't, no. I'll just own that. I wouldn't try lie about it, but actually Caitriona did say yesterday that apparently I'm not the target audience. So I don't really know, married men approaching 40, is that not? Was I the target audience seven years ago when it began?

Caitriona: No. Well, I wouldn't say he was a demographic that…initially responded to our show, right? I would say it's a more female-driven audience and at least initially in the beginning, I think it was people who had read the books. So the first books came out in '92. I would've said they would have skewed slightly older.

Jamie: I see, yes.

Caitriona: [Now] we have pretty much people of all ages watch it.

Jamie: That's a tall cast.

Caitriona: Sam [Heughan] is taller than you. Tobias [Menzies] is taller than you.

Jamie: Come on, mate.

Caitriona: Graham's taller than you. I think, yeah. [Laughs]

Caitriona, have you seen any of Jamie's previous work?

Caitriona: I have seen some. I have not seen Fifty Shades.

Jamie: Good.

Caitriona: And I may have only seen an episode or two of The Fall.

Jamie: Who stops it on episode two of The Fall? Jesus Christ.

Caitriona: I don't know yeah, but it's very good.

Jamie: I'm not good enough to continue with, but “it's good.” [Laughs]

Oh my gosh, you guys are killing me. [Laughs] So what drew you to Belfast?

Caitriona: I wanted to work with Jamie Dornan from The Fall.

Jamie: She's [only watched] about a hundred minutes of The Fall, and it was enough to know that she wanted to work with me.

Caitriona: No. [Laughs]

Jamie: Yeah. I mean, when [the script for Belfast] came my way, the only cast was Judi Dench, who I had heard of in quite a big way. And that alone was just enough, and I knew that everyone else they were wanting to fill the cast with were really exciting people too. And I'm from Belfast, it's bit of a no-brainer. If someone like Kenneth Branagh is making a movie about your hometown, you want in. If I'm being honest with myself, I could have read the script, not really liked it, and still said yes, probably. But luckily I read it and was bowled over by it and felt this is one of the greatest gifts I've ever been offered as an actor to this point. So it was easy, yes.

Caitriona: And I think I was one of the last to come onto [the project], so when I first got the call, it was already pretty much set up. It was going to be Judi, Ciarán, Jamie…but my agent had called and said, “There is this project, these are the people involved.” And then it was, “Would you read the script and will you get on the Zoom with Ken?” And the script is beautiful. Ken, I think, is known more for his acting and directing, but he's an incredible writer. The character was amazing and she really spoke to me. So it all was just a quick yes.

Belfast-Caitriona-Balfe-black-and-white-movie.jpg Rob Youngson/Focus Features

What is your favorite “I got to work with” Judi Dench story? Wait, what are you doing Jamie? (He's putting on his face mask inside the hotel room.)

Jamie: Sorry, I'm a fiddly person. [Laughs] But yes, Caitriona has more scenes with her than me overall, even though she was my mother and your mother-in-law. My favorite story was when we were doing all the cinema stuff, which we did in one afternoon and we're showing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. And I turned to Judi and said, “Geez, Judi, how many times have you seen this movie? Must be countless.” Well, she's never. I said, “What do you mean ‘never?’ You've never seen Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?” She says, “No, I went to see Bambi when I was a kid and it was so gruesome what happens and the mother dies early on." And then she also saw Snow White and somebody ate the apple and died. I don't remember the one other movie she mentioned…

Was it Fifty Shades? She's seen Fifty Shades about 10 times, right?

Jamie: Of course she's seen that. I mean, she doesn't live in underground. Oh, yeah, wait, it was Dumbo, which again it's pretty harrowing stuff, and it just put her off the movies. So she's hardly seen any movies. So I sort of tested her on it and said, “Have you seen The Godfather?” And she's like, “Good heavens, no!”

Caitriona: I mean, it's incredible that she's been in so many amazing films and she doesn't [see movies]. There's a scene in our film where myself and Judi are sitting at the table and Will (Lewis McAskie) is in the room with us and Jamie and Ciarán and Jude are in the back. And Ken just asked us to improv loads, which is one of the most, I think, amazing things I'll ever have done in my career—improv with Judi Dench, because she's wickedly funny. She is one of the most youthful and effervescent people you'll ever meet. She just has this energy and this light about her.

Jamie: Spark.

Caitriona: And yeah, you kind of have to stop yourself from sort of staring at her, or at least I do. Like, she's a person, stop. But it was amazing just getting to work with her and getting to play with her was just amazing.

Belfast-Ciarán-Hinds-Judi-Dench-Jude-Hill-couch.jpg Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Jamie: Ken's worked with her, I think, 12 times, and that's obviously very unique and rare, but just to have said you've worked with her, it's such a massive gift. To work with her that closely is such a treat.

Caitriona: And Lewis (who plays our son, Will) turned 15 when we were filming the movie, and when they were shooting the funeral scene, he had this really great 60s-cut suit. Lewis was like, “I love this suit,” and it was his birthday the next week. And Judi went ahead and bought him the suit. That's the kind of person she is. She heard it, remembered it and knew it would be a special thing. He was so thrilled. I mean, he was wearing it just last week.

Jamie: He was wearing it at the premiere, too. It's so cute.

Belfast-Irish-premiere-Jamie-Dornan-Caitriona-Balfe-Kenneth-Branagh-Jude-Hill-Lewis-McAskie.jpg Brian Lawless - PA Images

So, we have to talk more about the “Everlasting Love” song and dance scene, which is so charming and fun to watch. Jamie, that's you singing right?

Jamie: Yeah, but not on the day. Thankfully I recorded the track after we finished, a few months after. So on the day I'm just lip syncing to Love Affair (who recorded it in 1968, after Robert Knight recorded it first). But in the finished cut, you have to really listen live for, but there's both of our vocals on there. I feel my vocals start stronger and then they sort of fade me out. [Laughs] So it goes all away a bit maybe, which is fair enough. And it should definitely be led by [Love Affair's Steve Ellis] very powerful and amazing vocal. But yeah, in the final edit I'm in there, but not solely me. Nope.

How much rehearsal did you do for that scene?

Caitriona: Well, there was a lot. We did quite a bit of dance rehearsals, but it was a lot of stolen time because there wasn't a huge amount of free time. We would have a lunch time here or an afternoon there, lots of Jamie and I sort of standing in front of our trailer going, “What was that song again? What was the step?” But Aletta Collins, our choreographer, was amazing. She found a way of giving us something we could actually achieve just about. But it's such an important moment in the story and it's such an important moment for the two characters. They're getting to that point where they're almost ready to break up and it's almost completely fractured, but you have this beautiful moment where they remember the foundation of their love, so no matter what happens…

Jamie: Love is everlasting.

Caitriona: The love is everlasting. There you go.

Belfast-Jamie-Dornan-Caitriona-Balfe-lede-embrace-dancing.jpg Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Finally, there's that scene, Jamie, with you as Pa and Jude as Buddy, where you talk about respecting different religions. What's the message you hope audiences take away when they walk out of the theater?

Jamie: I think it's probably pretty close to that final moment. I think it's relatable to any civil war or any division that is tribal and really hard to understand that started a long time ago. And you get to a point where you're like, “Jesus Christ, if we are honestly here because they go to that church and they go to that church, is that the reason we're all fucking…" I mean, this is nuts. I'm a big advocate at home in Northern Ireland about integrating the school system [which is] less than 5%…integrated Catholic/Protestant, which is a shocking statistic. And so many of the problems would be fixed as a result of that. So that scene at the end where Pa says he doesn't care what religion the girl is that his son likes, as long as he respects her, and then her family will always be welcome…that is applicable to so many situations. It's universal. I think it's part of the reason that movie has been so warmly received by lots of different people, in different places. It just distills everything down, so I think if people come out of it with a sense of that, [then we did our job]. If we can all treat each other well, that would be a good thing.

Belfast-Jamie-Dornan-Jude-Hill-black-and-white-outdoors.jpg Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Beautifully said. And what was the most heartwarming thing about working with Jude, who is truly a revelation?

Caitriona: Jude was just such a joy to watch and to be around. I mean, both him and Lewis and Lara (who plays cousin Moira), are such great kids. And Jude and Lewis were like real brothers on the set, and he had such a lot to carry on his shoulders since he was in so much of the film. And then when he wasn't filming, they were sent to tutoring. So he was just always busy and he never complained. He was never tired, he was always prepared and it just made things really easy.

Jamie: Yeah, he has so much to do, it's his film, we're all just hanging about. But he always knew his lines. Didn't he?

Caitriona: Yeah.

Jamie: I mean, certainly compared to you.

Caitriona: [Laughs] Not true.

Jamie: No, we were all ready. You don't want to be messing up in front of the lights of Ken and everyone.

Belfast is in theaters on Friday, November 12.

Originally Appeared on Glamour