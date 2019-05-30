Jamie Dixon on reported UCLA fallout: 'I decided to stay (at TCU). It was my choice'

Despite reports that a deal with UCLA fell through over a buyout dispute, TCU coach Jamie Dixon said Wednesday that it was his choice to stay with the Horned Frogs. (Matthew Visinsky/Getty Images)

Early on during UCLA’s tumultuous coaching search this spring, all signs pointed to TCU coach Jamie Dixon making the jump to Westwood.

The deal, though, reportedly fell apart over a dispute regarding his $8 million buyout at TCU, something the Los Angeles Times reported that UCLA was reluctant to pay in full.

Dixon, however, said that wasn’t the case. The decision was his, he said Wednesday at the Big 12 spring meetings, and the buyout wasn’t an issue. He just ultimately chose to stay in Fort Worth.

“Ultimately I had the choice to go or leave, and I decided to stay. It was my choice,” Dixon said, via the Associated Press. “They took care of the buyout. ... I had the option to go. I could do what I wanted to do.”

The Bruins ended up hiring former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin — after attempts to land Dixon, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Kentucky coach John Calipari failed — to replace Steve Alford, who they fired in December after more than five seasons.

Yet Dixon didn’t seem upset that he was returning to the Horned Frogs — even with his numerous connections to Southern California, which made him landing at UCLA seem like the perfect fit. The 53-year-old was born in the Los Angeles area, and his parents still live there. His wife even has family there, too.

“I’ve been doing it a long time and there’s always been rumors to numerous jobs through the years,” Dixon said, via the Associated Press. “I think generally because I’m from the West Coast, those have been the ones that have gotten more play over the years. But I’ve always been happy at TCU. ... Nothing has changed We’ve loved every minute we have been at TCU, and enjoy Fort Worth.”

Part of the reason for that, he said, is due to not only the success he’s had at TCU, but that the Big 12 has had in recent years.

Dixon has compiled a 68-41 in his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, and led them to their first NCAA berth in 20 years. He’s also led TCU to consecutive 20-win seasons, marking the first 20-win season at TCU since 2004-05. The conference itself has sent at least six of its 10 teams to the NCAA tournament each year Dixon has been at TCU, too.

“I think we’ve had a big impact on strengthening the league with what we’ve done in terms of basketball,” Dixon said, via the Associated Press. “One of the things that’s happened is we’ve become the best league by far in the country. Being a part of the best league in the country is a good thing. That’s where we’re at.”

