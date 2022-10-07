Jamie Clayton dives into horror as Pinhead in Hulu's 'Hellraiser': 'I had no idea how sexy it was'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Pinhead the iconic '80s horror-movie villain is a gruesome ghoul all about the pleasure of pain. Pinhead the Twitter emoji is just sinfully adorable.

David Bruckner, director of the new “Hellraiser” (streaming now on Hulu), was the first to tell star Jamie Clayton – the newest Hell Priest – about her cartoon counterpart on Twitter. “I was like, ‘What?!’ ” says Clayton, who then informed her followers about the little figure conjured by using the hashtag #Hellraiser: “Listen up. If you do this, it is the cutest thing ever. Ever.”

Clayton's Pinhead is way more terrifying. A trans actress best known for her role in Netflix’s “Sense8,” she seizes her spooky side to take on a new version of the twisted being. (Doug Bradley played Pinhead in eight "Hellraiser" movies, including Clive Barker’s 1987 original film.) Bruckner’s reimagining centers on a struggling addict (Odessa A’zion) who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box and summons the sadistic Cenobites and their eerily serene, torturing queen Priest.

Fall horror preview: Peep these 15 new film to prep for Halloween

“I was very intimidated to step into this role but also up for the challenge,” says Clayton, 44, who found Pinhead to be an enormously taxing role, physically and emotionally. She weathered “incredibly hot and restricting” prosthetics and also mined the “well of my life and all of the good and the bad things that I've been through, putting that all into a pot and casting a spell and hoping that it worked.”

Raised in San Diego, Clayton was “a total scaredy-cat” who avoided horror in her younger years, so she’d never seen the original “Hellraiser” until the night before she taped her audition. “I had no idea how sexy it was,” says Clayton, who researched Barker, his novella “The Hellbound Heart“ (the basis for "Hellraiser") "and how he wrote that from his experiences going to BDSM clubs in New York."

From the start, Bruckner wanted to cast a woman as the new Pinhead, and when he watched Clayton’s first read, “she just scared the hell out of me," says the filmmaker, who directed 2020’s “The Night House.” Once filming started and Clayton would arrive on the Serbian “Hellraiser” set, “you would often feel a hush fall over the crew and you knew you were in the presence of royalty. It can be quite intimidating to work with Jamie when she's in full Pinhead design.”

From 'The Shining' to 'The Birds': 25 horror movies to watch before you DIIIIIIIIIIIIE

Bruckner helped her understand the character's body placement and “the stillness of the head,” Clayton recalls, as well as what the Priest would be feeling: “The sensuality, the hunger perhaps, or the disappointment.”

But being Pinhead wasn’t easy. Clayton recalls “the crying, the laughing, the screaming, the panic attacks (and) the tiny sips of water” while in her villainous garb, and because inhabiting the role was “a deep place to go to,” she would stay in it for long periods of time. “I isolated myself from the cast and from everyone else. If they were moving the camera around or switching a light or a battery, I would just face a wall and sort of meditate.”

USA TODAY is starting a book club: Why we want to read Stephen King's 'Fairy Tale' with you

Doug Bradley, seen here in 1988's &quot;Hellbound: Hellraiser II,&quot; played Pinhead in eight installments of the &quot;Hellraiser&quot; horror franchise.
Doug Bradley, seen here in 1988's "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," played Pinhead in eight installments of the "Hellraiser" horror franchise.

Listening to music, everything from Nine Inch Nails to Prince to The Sisters of Mercy, helped her dive into the Pinhead mind-set daily. “Darker things mixed with sexy, fun things like Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus.’ I mean, why not? It's perfect,” Clayton says. Coming out of it, though, was tougher. “The hardest thing I've learned overall as an actor is to not take it home with me. When I started my career, I had a really hard time doing emotional scenes and then not having it stay with me for weeks and days.”

So she stayed in therapy while in Serbia. Bath bombs helped, too, as did the Schweppes Bitter Lemons, Aperol spritzes and Jaffa Cakes. “It's about giving yourself the treats that you need,” says Clayton, who’s also appeared in “The Neon Demon” and on TV's “Designated Survivor” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”

How can Winnie the Pooh be made a killer in 'Blood and Honey'? The public domain, explained

Jamie Clayton (left) and co-star Jason Liles speak onstage at a Beyond Fest special screening of &quot;Hellraiser.&quot;
Jamie Clayton (left) and co-star Jason Liles speak onstage at a Beyond Fest special screening of "Hellraiser."

The horror genre is rife with final girls but not many memorable female villains, and Clayton says it feels “so special” to inhabit the next incarnation of a scary-movie legend like Pinhead.

Being trans, "there's just this idea that I'm not allowed to play certain things or that I can't play certain things,” Clayton says. “Hellraiser” was “just one of those beautiful moments (with) something I never thought I'd be allowed to do, but they opened the door and they allowed me in, and I was able to do what I do. And it was good,” she adds with a laugh.

“It means the world to me just to be given the opportunity because it's like, yeah, look, I can do this. Next, I'll play like a lawyer in space. I don't know but I can do it all!”

10 must-see movies coming out this fall: From 'Hocus Pocus 2' to Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Hellraiser': Jamie Clayton makes Pinhead her own in Hulu horror film

Latest Stories

  • Lindsay Lohan Is Back!

    The “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” star is returning to screens with her first major acting role since 2013.

  • 15,000 'rainbow fentanyl' pills found inside Lego container in New York, authorities say

    Drug officials said the synthetic opioid was found wrapped in package, covered with black tape next to Lego blocks.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh