Jamie Clayton Cast as Pinhead in Hulu's Upcoming Hellraiser Reboot

Jamie Clayton, HELLRAISER

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

Jamie Clayton is ready to raise some hell in her latest role!

The actress, 43, has been cast as the legendary movie monster Pinhead in Spyglass Media Group and Hulu's upcoming reboot of Clive Barker's 1987 horror movie Hellraiser, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform.

Recently starring in The L Word: Generation Q, Clayton has been lauded for making strides for transgender representation in Hollywood. She's also starred in the 2016 movie The Neon Demon, HBO's Hung and Netflix's Sense8, in which she starred as transgender hacker Nomi Marks, a character created by trans filmmakers Lilly and Lana Wachowski.

RELATED: Sense8's Transgender Star Jamie Clayton: 'We Are All Human Beings and There Is No Normal'

Clayton celebrated the casting announcement on social media, posting a photo of herself holding the franchise's iconic puzzle box, after filming wrapped. "Demons to some. Angels to others," she captioned the photo.

Doug Bradley originated the role of Pinhead in 1987's Hellraiser, which is about the monstrous Cenobite lifeforms who conduct torturous experiments on human souls. He portrayed the character in eight of the 10 films, before Stephan Smith Collins took the reins in 2011's Hellraiser: Revelations, followed by Paul T. Taylor in 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment.

The cast is rounded out by Odessa A'zion (Grand Army), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER) Drew Starkey (Outer Banks; Love, Simon) Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession).

Story continues

Barker, 69, who last year reclaimed rights to the film franchise he launched from his horror novella The Hellbound Heart, has signed on as a producer, joining Marc Toberoff and Phantom Four's David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. Written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House, Super Dark Times) from a story by Goyer, the 11th installment in the franchise is directed by David Bruckner (The Night House, V/H/S).

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Englund Reveals His New Series Gives Insight to the 'Dark Part of the American Imagination'

"Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before," Barker said in a statement. "This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."