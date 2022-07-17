Jamie Chung Shares Photos of Husband Bryan Greenberg Recovering in Hospital After Appendicitis

Jamie Chung is taking care of hubby Bryan Greenberg as he recovers in the hospital after the actor shared that he had appendicitis.

The actress, 39, posted a video on Instagram Saturday which took fans inside her trip to see Greenberg, 44.

Sharing the clip to the tune of Married with Children's theme song "Love and Marriage," Chung wrote: "LOVE: Bringing your husband soup and clean clothes because he's recovering in the hospital. Ferry ride to the hospital. Ready [or] not @bryangreenberg here I come!"

Her selfies in the ferry were followed by a video of Chung pointing to windows where Greenberg was set up at the hospital, then the perspective of Greenberg showing Chung on the ferry.

The video includes a glimpse of Greenberg walking the hospital's hallways covered in a blanket.

"MARRIAGE: Letting your wife sleep in your bed because she's tired from the journey," Chung writes in another part of the Reel which shows her getting ready for a nap in his bed.

"We should be @belmondcapjuluca on a beach eating lunch," the Lovecraft Country actress said, hinting that the couple was intending to visit the luxury hotel in Anguilla. "Instead @bryangreenberg is on a liquid diet," she said, "No solids allowed! At least he's safe and on the mend."

"Love and Marriage. Jokes aside, Bryan's on the mend!" Chung captioned the post.

As for Greenberg, he posted an Instagram Story of him walking around the hospital. "Working laps," he wrote. "Looking for someone to race. Nobody wants this smoke."

A rep for Chung did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Jamie Chung Talks 'Shame' & 'Anxiety' Surrounding Path to Motherhood: 'Therapy Really Helped

RELATED: Jamie Chung Says Postpartum Depression Is 'So Real,' Therapy 'Really Helped' Her Prepare

Chung and Greenberg, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first kids, a set of twins, last year. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in October.

Chung previously told PEOPLE she's enjoying the "little moments" with her growing family. "I do think that this stage goes by pretty quickly and it is sad, these months flew by," she said.

"Going out for a walk, being out in nature, the kids are happy, and content, and sleeping," Chung added. "It's like a moment of peace."

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE last month, Chung opened up about the challenges of balancing parenthood alongside her hectic acting career.

"It's hard. It requires all hands on deck," said Chung. "With twins especially, you need at least three adults for it to be doable. For you to do all of your work stuff."

She continued, "If I'm giving myself an audition or taking a meeting, it's tough for my partner to handle two kids on his own. So if we have that extra help, it's a lot more helpful. So it requires a lot of logistics and planning."

Jamie Chung &amp;amp; Bryan Greenberg
Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg

Bryan Greenberg/instagram

As new parents, the pair have also had to learn to set aside time to nurture their own relationship.

"We try to plan date night," the Big Hero 6 actress explained. "Now that the kids are sleeping through the night, they're on a really great schedule. So by 7:00 p.m., they're in bed. We're like, 'Okay, we'll call the sitter.' Everything's set up. ... We're going to go to dinner and watch a film and that's kind of our night out."

"But you still have a curfew. We still need to be in bed by 10:00 p.m. or 11:00, the latest, because we're on," she added. "The sitter leaves and we're on first thing at 5:56 in the morning."

Despite the early hours, being a parent has been a joyous time for the pair. For Chung, in particular, it's allowed her to realize "how important family is."

"I think with twins, we were so overwhelmed. So there were so many family and friends that were willing to step up to bat to help relieve us a little bit," she said. "I think that was such a lovely gift. But also, in a way, it really brought all of our families closer together, which I thought was pretty cool, pretty neat."

