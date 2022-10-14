Jamie Chung Reveals the 'Family Affair' Halloween Costume She Has Planned for Her Twin Boys

Shipt Halloween Hosting Specialist, Jamie Chung; https://www.instagram.com/p/CgW9PW4AjXv/ jamiejchung Verified Brooklyn backyard bubble boogie. Edited · 11w

Shipt; jamie chung/Instagram

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are getting in the Halloween spirit.

Not only is the Lovecraft Country actress working with Shipt as a Halloween Hosting specialist — sharing news on the trends to look out for in costumes and decor this year — but she's also making the most of a sentimental holiday with the people closest to her.

Not only will Chung's twin boys turn 1 this month, but the new mom, 39, also celebrates her anniversary with Greenberg on Halloween.

"Fun fact is my husband and I got married on Halloween, and so one of the requirements that we asked our guests for was that everyone come in costume to celebrate at the welcome dinner to kick off that weekend. It was such a great icebreaker and it was so fun to see everyone come and get so creative with their costumes, most of them being DIY costumes."

Chung says she's appreciated how Shipt fits into her life as a working mom. "Becoming a mom and trying to juggle all these things, the last thing that I have time for is to go out and shop," she admits.

Shipt Halloween Hosting Specialist, Jamie Chung (2)

Shipt

"It's really nice to have my preferred shoppers know exactly what I need and I want. It's just such a convenience, especially at this time of year. I used Shipt to pick up our new family costume, so I'm really excited about that," she adds.

Chung and Greenberg are open about their love of all things Star Wars, so it was natural for them to look for costumes fitting the theme for their family look.

"We live in Brooklyn, really close to a park and every year there's this dog costume parade and it's so fun," Chung shares. "This year, I've already ordered my costumes with Shipt from Target. It's The Mandalorian-themed specifically, and because the kids are still in strollers, I was going to turn one of the stroller seats into baby Yoda's."

Noting that the "floating bassinet" will be a fun "little DIY project for me to take on in the coming weeks," she shared that she and her husband already have their costumes.

"It's going to be a family affair," she says excitedly. "We're ready to go."

Chung also tells PEOPLE that she's feeling "creatively satisfied" as she takes on different projects on her own terms.

"I've been more selective on the things that I do, which means I'm home more. It's by choice," the mom shares. "Because I realize this first year and these upcoming years of my kids' lives are pretty vital to their development. It's been really fun to be able to be as hands-on as I've been."

As the year winds down, the actress is looking forward to more "family meals" — another area of her life Shipt has simplified — especially as her boys start exploring solids.

"Their pediatrician told us to let them try everything you're eating, so every meal that I have ordered or cooked at home, I was able to see their reaction to trying it," she shares. "It's fun to see how one son is really weird about textures and the other one is just a garbage disposal."

"I'm looking forward to all of it."