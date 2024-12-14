Jamie Carragher Tells Man Utd to Move off From £40M-Rated Ace Amid PSG Links

With Rubén Amorim now in charge at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford’s future at the club is uncertain, but transfer rumors surrounding the English forward continue to swirl.

In October, TEAMtalk reported that Paris Saint-Germain have renewed its interest in Rashford. Although the same obstacles that blocked a move in the summer still remain, the Ligue 1 club could revisit the idea of signing him next year.

The outlet also mentions PSG manager Luis Enrique‘s admiration for Rashford, believing the forward can return to his best form. Meanwhile, Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail suggests Manchester United could entertain offers of around £40 million for their star forward.

Pundit weighs in on what Marcus Rashford’s future

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Amid ongoing rumors and Rashford’s inconsistent form since the 2022-23 season, English football pundit Jamie Carragher noted that if Manchester United want to take the following steps and improve, they have to sell Rashford and close the player’s chapter with the Red Devils as they begin a new chapter under Amorim.

“Amorim has taken charge of an underperforming team with high salaries and needs to cut it down to invest in the players he requires,” Carragher said (h/t Diario AS).

“Given the number of signings that have lost value since joining United, I’m not surprised that big names like Marcus Rashford are being linked with a transfer. United will never win the Premier League or the Champions League if he leads the attack.”