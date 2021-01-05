Jamie Carragher identifies the ‘really big worry’ for Liverpool after defeat at Southampton

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher (Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool's lack of creativity is becoming "a really big worry" after another disappointing result in the Premier League.

The champions fell to defeat at Southampton on Monday night with former Red Danny Ings' early goal enough to see the Saints through to a priceless win.

The hosts took the lead early and were rarely troubled as Liverpool again struggled to create chances following on from disappointing results against West Brom and Newcastle in recent weeks.

It is not the first time Jurgen Klopp's side have appeared blunt up front this season and Carragher again lamented what he saw from them as an attacking unit at St Mary's.

"I did not see that coming, I expected a reaction from Liverpool on the back of two really poor performances. We have just seen another one," he told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Liverpool's away form this season is so poor. When it comes to chances created, they have not looked like scoring, even tonight again. Did Fraser Forster have to make a good save, a big save? Did anyone miss a real chance where they had to score?

"That is a really big worry for Liverpool at the moment, in terms of what they are creating away from home. It is nowhere near enough."

The Reds appeared to rediscover their goalscoring form of old with the emphatic 7-0 win at Crystal Palace last month, but defeat on the south coast on Monday evening follows draws at home to West Brom and away at Newcastle.

Former Reds defender Carragher is particularly concerned about the lack of opportunities being created, especially away from Anfield where they have now only won one of their last eight.

"If you take that Aston Villa result out, Liverpool have done quite well defensively and that is quite worrying," he added. "At times I watch them and think where is the goal coming from.

"Look at what has happened since the Manchester City game in terms of actual goals. Yes, there was the freak result against Crystal Palace but look at chances created from open play. Last season's average was 10 from open play. But they are not creating what you would associate with a top team this season.

Story continues

"Look at the average chances created from open play away from home and they are down in seventh. When you are a top team like Liverpool you should be in the top two or three for everything offensively.

"The big problem for me, if you go back to the last game against Newcastle, yes, [Mohamed] Salah missed chances and Mane missed chances, but if they don't score then who else is going to score?

"Take out the Crystal Palace game and nobody else has scored away from home for Liverpool who was available tonight. The other one is Diogo Jota who scored against Brighton."

Liverpool face Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night before a top of the table clash with rivals Manchester United the following weekend.

Read More

Saints’ Ings sinks former club Liverpool to throw title race wide open