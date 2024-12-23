Jamie Carragher aims fresh dig at Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham approach

Jamie Carragher has once again criticised Ange Postecoglou’s tactical set up, commenting that “nobody has ever won anything playing like that” after Tottenham’s 6-3 loss to Liverpool.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports after the match, which Liverpool dominated from start to finish. The scoreline arguably flattered Spurs after a disjointed performance that allowed the visitors to create nine big chances and take 24 shots.

“Surely there’s something you can try to do. How are you going to stop Liverpool scoring goals today?” said Carragher in the studio.

(Getty Images)

“I just use my own experience as a player, and just think if I was an 18-year-old centre-back playing against that front three, I’d need help. We’re not good enough to take them on.

“So this idea of ‘what was I supposed to do?’, you’ve got to alter things, you’ve got to tweak things now,” he added.

Postecoglou has come in for criticism from some sections of the media and the fanbase after sticking with a gung-ho approach that often sees Spurs both score and concede plenty of goals, as evidenced by this result and their 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Carragher has criticised the Australian’s approach in the past, and he was clearly confused by Spurs’ set-up once again, stating that “within five minutes of this game starting, we all knew Liverpool were going to win this comfortably.

“It was so easy for Liverpool, and no matter how many injuries they [Spurs] have got, it shouldn’t have been that easy, and that comes down to the manager not relenting on how he wants his team to set up,” said Carragher.

“I get the idea it’s not about a style of play. Every manager who comes in has a different way of doing things.

“You’ve got to have your idea, you’ve got to have something that’s a little bit different that makes you special. But when you’ve got your best team, not when you’re down to the bare bones.

“Nobody has ever won anything playing like that,” he added.