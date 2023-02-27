Who was Jamie Cail? Former US swimmer dies in Virgin Islands, death investigation underway

Authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands are investigating the sudden death of a retired American swimming champion.

Jamie Cail, 42, of New Hampshire, was found unresponsive in a residence she shared with her boyfriend in St. John, the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Cail was taken to a hospital and they were notified of her death at 2:39 a.m.

Her cause of death remained unknown on Monday, police said.

Here's what we know so far:

Who was Jamie Cail?

Originally from Claremont, New Hampshire, Cail was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships before she enrolled at the University of Maine and competed as part of its swim team in the 2000-2001 academic year, according to ABC News.

Cail also took a silver medal at the 1998/99 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the 800 freestyle as part of the US Swimming National B Team.

She has been remembered as “one of the best high school swimmers in the country in the 1990s," the outlet reported.

How did she die?

According to police, Cail’s boyfriend – who police have not identified – returned from a local bar at 12:08 a.m. on Feb. 21 to find his girlfriend lying unresponsive on the floor of their shared home.

With the aid of a friend, he was reportedly able to get her into a car and drive her to a nearby hospital.

Cail was pronounced dead at the hospital after "succumbing to an ailment," officials said. They did not elaborate.

