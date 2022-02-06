Jamie Anderson Calls Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's Gold Medal Run the 'Best Moment I've Seen in Snowboarding'

Jamie Anderson

The pioneer in the women's snowboard slopestyle event congratulated the young phenom on her first-ever gold.

Team USA's Jamie Anderson failed to make the podium on Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, finishing ninth with a final score of 60.78. The 31-year-old fell during her first and third runs.

Had she won gold, Anderson would've made history as the first-ever three-time consecutive Olympic champion in the slopestyle event.

Instead, New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 20, took gold and became her country's first-ever Winter Olympic champion. Sadowski-Synnott, who previously won a bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, dominated the final run with a switchback 900 and back-to-back 1080s.

American Julia Marino won silver with 87.68, officially capturing Team USA's first medal in Beijing. Australia's Tess Coady scored bronze with 84.15.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

"I just wanted to hop on here and let y'all know I'm okay, don't worry. I'm a little sad of course. I wasn't able to put down a run today," Anderson said in a series of Instagram Story videos after the finals.

"But I'm so f---ing happy for the girls, genuinely. Jules f---ing showed up and put down a run. Zoi, nonetheless, slayed it on her last run and was probably the best moment I've seen in snowboarding. And Tess, you're amazing," Anderson continued.

"This whole next generation of snowboarding girls are so badass. I'm just so proud of all of you. I'm proud to still be here, I had a lot of fun on this course and I had a lot of love," she said. "Trying to give myself a lot of love because it's hard, this s--- is really hard. But thank you all for the love, sending good vibes."

Anderson will next be competing in the women's big air qualifiers on Feb. 13.

Women's Slopestyle

While in Beijing, Anderson has been rooming with Marino, fellow slopestyle finalist Hailey Langland and U.S. teammate Courtney Rummel.

Anderson, from South Lake Tahoe, California, who began snowboarding at age 9, first won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games when the discipline was first introduced. Four years later, at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, she defended her slopestyle title and won a silver medal in the big air event.

A historic New Zealand moment! 🇳🇿



Zoi Sadowski Synnott becomes her country’s first-ever Winter Olympic champion after claiming #Gold in the women’s #Snowboard slopestyle event.



Incredible! 🥝#Beijing2022 | @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/3RzxMNyrEn — Olympics (@Olympics) February 6, 2022

On Friday, Anderson told reporters during a news conference in the Olympic Village that the Beijing Games is "definitely a more complicated Olympics," according to USA Today.

"Going to the Olympics is very stressful and you have so much on your plate. And this year it has been an absolute nightmare," she said. "Just everything from getting here, I think all of us in the last few months – I was really struggling with everything it took to get here. Now that we're here and settled in to our apartment and figuring out our food, and our schedule, we're all pretty stoked."

Recently, Anderson spoke about her future in snowboarding and what's next in her career.

"I feel like I haven't even reached my peak. It's still a little bit up there," Anderson told the Olympic Channel. "I would absolutely love to have a family. I'm not in a huge hurry. Maybe I want to go to this Olympics and then hopefully start having kids while I'm still young and then even have the opportunity to go to another Olympics as a mother."

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org.