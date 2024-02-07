Jamie Allen: Coventry midfielder suffers fractured cheekbone

Coventry boss Mark Robins has demanded action be taken after midfielder Jamie Allen had his cheekbone fractured in Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Allen was hurt in a collision with Owls defender Di'Shon Bernard.

Robins confirmed the playmaker was left with a depressed fracture and added that he hopes surgery can be avoided.

"Di'Shon Bernard has left one on him and it needs looking at because it was naughty, really naughty," Robins said.

"I want people to have a look at that and do something about it.

"Just leaving things on players is just ridiculous and it's just not on.

"He has quite a depressed facture and I'm just hopeful he doesn't need surgery.

"But you could see he was in some pain and there was no need for it."

Allen, who was brought on a s second-half substitute, was hurt in the final minute of the game which Coventry won 4-1.

While Bernard's challenge result in a free-kick, referee Chris Kavanagh did not produce a card.