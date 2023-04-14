Jamf Powers Industry Transformation with Purpose-driven Technology Built for Deskless Workers in Transportation, Healthcare, Retail and More

Jamf

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: Jamf), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, continues to be the number one choice for organizations that empower workers with modern technology, helping to enhance productivity in both desk-bound jobs and mobile workers whose role puts them on the front-line with customers they serve.

“Jamf has developed a speciality in helping industries transform. We enhance how modern devices like iPhones and iPads can be used by workers - so retail clerks no longer have to stand at a counter, pilots no longer carry a physical flight plan, and patients can engage with their entire care team from their bed,” said Michael Covington, VP of portfolio strategy at Jamf. “Our customers are trying to innovate with mobile technologies, but many find that the needs of a ‘deskless’ workforce are underserved with general-purpose platforms. We’re helping to ensure that the devices these teams choose are enabled to deliver an enhanced worker experience and to optimize business outcomes.”

The world today is rapidly changing, and industries are looking for more efficient and automated ways to manage and modernize operations and interact with their customers and end users. With Jamf’s leading technology, organizations have the ability to:

Configure devices out of the box so they can be used for a specific purpose. Organizations can set up shared iOS and assigned iOS devices built specifically for the role, remotely and without touching the device, then locate, manage and secure the devices throughout the lifespan while adhering to compliance requirements.

Support deskless workers who share devices between shifts. Users can easily sign into a shared device using their issued cloud credentials and gain access to apps and workflows specific to their workplace and role. At the end of a shift, workers are able to quickly sign out, and IT can rest confidently knowing that the workspace is securely reset between sessions, while the device stays under management.

Adhere to widely-recognized security standards. Jamf empowers IT teams to establish secure baselines and protect devices from sophisticated threats, while aligning to organizational standards or regulatory compliance frameworks, such as CIS benchmarks, PCI DSS or HIPAA.



Transforming transportation with technology built for specific roles both in the air and on the ground

Airlines are adopting Jamf at an increasing rate to help build unique workflows using iPad and iPhone for pilots, flight attendants and ground crews. Many airlines are using Jamf, including:

American Airlines: At JNUC 2022, American Airlines presented on the success of their 80,000 iOS devices with Jamf.

Koala Airlines came to Jamf this year after hearing about Jamf’s momentum in the space and aviation industries. Koala Airlines is bringing Jamf’s entire management and security platform to its devices and staff, including its deskless and information/desk-bound employees.

Transforming the healthcare experience for streamlined clinical communications and better patient experience

Jamf announced last month that it was now running on over 1 million devices in healthcare, with five new wins in Q4 alone for at least 1,000 iPhones or iPads supporting industry workflows like patient bedside experiences, clinical communications and home care. With industry and federal requirements, like requiring management on device for users that rely on Medicare or Medicaid for payment, healthcare organizations are adopting Jamf.

A leading children’s research hospital has been running Jamf for iPhones since 2019 for secure clinical communications with key apps like Epic Rover. Recently, they added iPads and Apple TVs for patient bedside experience. Their usage of Apple and Jamf continues to grow at a fast pace, and in Q4, they grew by another 1,500 iOS devices.

A non-profit health system in Florida , comprising of seven hospitals, a cancer center, four emergency departments and more than 200 patient access points of care, including 50 primary care offices, uses iPhones for clinical communication and came to Jamf in mid-2022 for help in expanding their use of mobility to enhance healthcare processes. The initial implementation was so successful that the health system already added another 2,000 iPhones in Q4 and began to deploy Apple TVs to patient rooms.

A global health technology company provides iPads to people with physical and mental impairments. Since most users rely on Medicare or Medicaid for payment, US Federal requirements require some level of management on the device. As a result, the company replaced their use of Apple Profile Manager with Jamf. They anticipate growth from 4,000 to 15,000 over the next five years with Jamf.

A large provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to children in the U.S. has 2,500 iPads used by care providers to assist in autism therapy at their centers and also in-home therapy. Practitioners are able to access, in real time, Electronic Medical Records that allow them to document visits and treatments directly from patient treatment facilities. This provider, which has expanded to 13 states within the U.S., is also exploring expanding their security tooling with Jamf.

Transforming the retail experience for improved customer service and efficient operations

Jamf’s ‘built-for-retail’ solutions help organizations modernize their business operations with streamlined workflows, easy sign-in and sign-out, and maintaining compliance and security on devices that frequently facilitate financial transactions and house customer data.

Lenskart is the world’s fastest growing eyewear retailer in India. In Q4, they licensed 5,000 iOS seats from Jamf to replace their last MDM. Each retail location has three to four iPads for monitoring inventory and taking orders. Apple projects Lenskart as being the largest iPad customer in India with expected growth to 25,000 iPads over the next two years.

The largest and fastest-growing employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States came to Jamf to enable its unique customer-focused programs. The supermarket chain has a program where retail pharmacies located inside hospitals fill prescriptions for patients being discharged. The process of setting up and using the devices to operate this program was very manual and time-consuming. With Jamf today, iPhones are set up inside the store and empowered associates can focus more on their customers and less on IT. The company has since expanded their iPhone device management through Jamf to other successful programs, including curbside delivery, which had to quickly scale from the initial five stores to all 1,290 stores in seven states in April 2020. Because the company had already set up workflows assuming expansion, it was able to accomplish this expansion without additional IT resources.

Stanley Black & Decker is the world leader in the tools industry, a diversified industrial company with a portfolio of tool brands, outdoor brands and industrial solutions. When challenged with the need to give shop floor employees access to mobile devices to deliver digital training and productivity applications and make their jobs more efficient, they partnered with Jamf to develop an innovative distributed device solution .



