Jameson Williams hilariously channeled Marshawn Lynch on an electric TD vs. the Jaguars

Credit: NFL/CBS

Once upon a time, Marshawn Lynch captivated the NFL world with his electric "Beast Quake" touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints during the 2011 playoffs. The play became synonymous with Lynch's NSFW celebration, where he grabs his groin while leaping backward into the end zone.

Young Detroit Lions star receiver Jameson Williams saw an opportunity to perfectly channel that famous moment against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

With the Lions already laying a beatdown on Jacksonville in the early third quarter, Williams took an intermediate pass and turned it into an electric 64-yard touchdown when he ran past the entire Jaguars defense. And as he crossed the plane, Williams leaped backward and recreated Lynch's hilarious taunt.

It doesn't get better than that:

Somewhere, you better believe that Lynch saw this Williams replay and smiled. As he should.

